Supporters Celebrate Veterans Day with Functional Fitness Workout

Participants will complete 11 rounds of five exercises representing the branches of service and the rich history of Veterans Day virtually or in their local communities. More than 100 gyms have registered to host a WOD for Warriors, following local health guidance.

"WOD for Warriors is a great opportunity to support veterans through functional fitness," said Mike Erwin, Executive Director of Team RWB. "We're thrilled that The Vitamin Shoppe, our partners, and hundreds of participants across the nation are joining us this year."

All proceeds support Team RWB's mission while enabling community members to do more than say "Thank You" this Veterans Day.

"The Vitamin Shoppe and all of our Health Enthusiasts associates are honored to join this year's WOD for Warriors in support of Team RWB, and help power its health and wellness mission that so closely aligns to our own. I know our incredible partners at BPI Sports, MuscleTech, Outright, ProSupps, and RedCon1 join me in a heartfelt salute to all the veterans who have served our nation and communities. There has never been a more meaningful time to recognize their spirit of honor, commitment and drive, and for us all to learn from that example," said Sharon Leite, CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe.

To prepare for the workout, veterans and supporters have been participating in a Team RWB training plan by Army officer and 2x CrossFit Games athlete Chandler Smith, which began on October 16. Partner exercises, modifications, and an adaptive WOD (workout of the day) developed by the Wounded Warrior Project are available to offer athletes of all abilities the opportunity to sweat their support.

Participants are invited to join a live stream WOD for Warriors event at 5:30 p.m. (Eastern) hosted in Tampa, FL, by Yuengling Beer at Cigar City CrossFit. The live stream will be made available through the Team RWB App on November 11.

Learn more or register for WOD for Warriors at teamrwb.org/w4w.

About Team Red, White & Blue

Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB), a nonprofit organization founded in 2010, is forging America's leading health and wellness community for military veterans, families, and their supporters. With Team RWB, all veterans have the opportunity to reclaim what was most precious about their military service: an unwavering sense of belonging born of challenges that show us what we are capable of. For more information, visit teamrwb.org.

Contact: Bana Miller

[email protected]

SOURCE Team Red, White & Blue

Related Links

http://teamrwb.org

