Supporting AIPF 2023's Strategic Vision, BRI Strengthens Its Position as a Leading Force in Sustainable Finance with Over IDR 732.3T in ESG Loans

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) Persero Tbk. (IDX: BBRI) is at the forefront of sustainable financing in Indonesia. A remarkable 67.2% of its credit portfolio is now dedicated to ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance)-based lending. This commitment has positioned BRI as a key player in discussions at ASEAN Indo Pacific Forum (AIPF) on September 5-6, 2023, in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Left to right: Catur Budi Harto, Vice President Director BRI; Sunarso, President Director BRI; and Viviana Dyah Ayu, Chief Financial Officer BRI
BRI's President Director, Sunarso, highlighted that the integration of ESG-based loans is an ongoing effort within the company's business and operations. "This is reflected in the fact that ESG loans constitute 67.2% of BRI's total credit portfolio, amounting to IDR 732.3 trillion as of the end of Q2 2023."

The total ESG-based credit portfolio held by BRI further solidifies its position as a front-runner in sustainable banking in Indonesia, making it the largest sustainable finance portfolio holder in the country. This is a testament to BRI's commitment to strengthening sustainable financial practices, which is a key strategy for the company's growth.

One of the main drivers of BRI's ESG-based credit growth is the empowerment of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). BRI not only provides financing access to the MSME segment but also conducts empowerment programs, including the "Desa BRIlian" (BRIlian Village), "Klasterku Hidupku" (My Cluster My Life), "Rumah BUMN" (State-Owned Enterprise Homes).

At the Q2 2023 Financial Performance Press Conference, Sunarso highlighted BRI's empowerment initiatives. Through "Desa BRIlian", BRI has uplifted 2,449 villages across Indonesia, providing them with trainings in financial management, digital literacy, entrepreneurship, and communication. These enhance the capabilities of village officials, "BUMDes" (Village-Owned Enterprises), and local MSMEs. Furthermore, "Klasterku Hidupku" has empowered 17,418 business clusters nationwide through more than 1,155 training sessions and literacy programs and 372 infrastructure enhancements. Additionally, BRI's "Rumah BUMN" operates 54 such homes, catering to the needs of over 400,000 MSMEs and facilitating over 10,000 training sessions.

"BRI's implementation of sustainable banking principles is expected to support sustainable business growth and contribute to realizing the company's vision of becoming The Most Valuable Banking Group in Southeast Asia and The Champion of Financial Inclusion by 2025," concluded Sunarso.

For more information about BRI, visit www.bri.co.id.

