Supporting Grid Project for the World's Highest Dam-based Pumped Storage Power Station Completed and Operational

ZHENJIANG, China, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 6, the supporting 500kV grid project for the world's highest dam-based pumped storage power station, State Grid Jiangsu Jurong Pumped Storage Power Station, was successfully completed and put into operation.

Located in Jiangsu, the center of power consumption in the Yangtze River Delta region, the pumped storage power station utilizes the elevation difference between the upper and lower reservoirs. During low power demand periods, water is pumped from the lower reservoir to the upper reservoir, converting it into potential energy for storage. During peak power demand, this potential energy is converted back into electrical energy and fed into the grid, playing a crucial role in balancing grid loads.

The newly constructed grid project involves 21 kilometers of transmission lines and 53 iron towers. The first unit of the pumped storage power station is scheduled to be connected to the State Grid through this line in August, further enhancing power supply security and promoting green and low-carbon energy transformation in the Yangtze River Delta region.

More than half of the transmission lines for the supporting grid project were erected on mountains in Nanjing and Zhenjiang. To protect the mountain vegetation, State Grid innovatively utilized intelligent construction equipment such as visual tensioning devices and digital wire rope recycling units, ensuring minimal damage to the mountain's flora during the construction process.

State Grid Jiangsu Jurong Pumped Storage Power Station, which began construction in March 2017, has a total installed capacity of 1.35 million kilowatts and a total investment of over 9.6 billion yuan. "The pumped storage power station is connected to the 500kV Shangdang Substation. Once all six units are operational by the end of 2025, it will annually pump 1.8 billion kWh of water and generate 1.35 billion kWh of electricity, meeting the annual electricity needs of approximately 360,000 households and reducing carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide emissions by approximately 357,000 tons annually," said Bao Lei, Director of the 500kV Substation Operation and Inspection Center of State Grid Zhenjiang Power Supply Company.

SOURCE State Grid Zhenjiang Power Supply Company