Supporting Local Graduate Students

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pediatric Therapeutic Services (PTS), Inc. recently announced that the company will be funding scholarships at two local graduate programs: West Chester University and Misericordia University. Two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to students pursuing a position in pediatric occupational, speech, and physical therapy as well as Applied Behavior Analysis.

"Today more than ever, we need to encourage those going into the therapy professions to choose a specialty that impacts our most vulnerable children," says Pam Hackett, MPT, managing partner of PTS. "There is such a shortage of qualified pediatric professionals at a time where the need for services is greater than ever."

The scholarships are just one of many ways PTS impacts the special education community. During COVID-19, PTS transitioned all 600 therapists to "virtual" services within days of being closed, sharing their resources with teachers, district therapists, and families to help everyone move forward.

"We have spent more than a decade creating a company with a first priority of doing 'right things' for children with disabilities," says Diana Fongheiser, managing partner of PTS. "All of the growth and success has come from staying true to that core value."

Over the last decade, PTS has helped transform therapy service delivery in school districts throughout southeastern Pennsylvania.

"We've created support technology solutions that make a real difference in the lives of students and teachers," Hackett says. "And, the amazing thing is that our model helps control special education costs. That's key in today's fiscal environment."

Eligible graduate students can apply online at https://mypts.com/scholarship-loan-forgiveness/ . The deadline to apply is April 30, 2021. Winners will be announced on May 21, 2021.

About Pediatric Therapeutic Services (PTS)

Pediatric Therapeutic Services (PTS) Inc. provides advanced therapy staffing solutions to more than 70 school districts, charter schools, intermediate units, and early intervention programs. The organization integrates comprehensive therapy management with related services and program supports to streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve classroom performance.

PTS was included for multiple years on Inc. magazine's list of the 5,000 fastest-growing, private companies in America and was a winner of The Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce Excellence Awards for Customer Service. PTS' proprietary BudgetWatch™ Technology has won an Edison Award and a Philadelphia Business Journal Healthcare Innovators Award. In 2010, PTS was named an American Business Awards 'Stevie Award for Women in Business' Finalist for Best Overall Service Business in the USA.

Founded in 1998, by Managing Partners Diana Fongheiser and Pam Hackett, PTS is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, USA, serving Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey and Maryland. Visit PTS online at http://www.mypts.com.

