Supporting Safer Sleep: Sleepopolis Donates $30,000 to Children in Need Across the Nation

Sleepopolis continues its commitment to raising awareness about sleep inequality with a $30,000 donation to Sleep in Heavenly Peace

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleepopolis delivered a heartwarming surprise today with a $30,000 donation to support Sleep in Heavenly Peace in their mission to combat child bed poverty. These funds will be instrumental in ensuring underprivileged children receive the gift of a safe and comfortable place to sleep, thanks to Sleep in Heavenly Peace's extensive network of over 300 local chapters nationwide.

Sleepopolis $30,000 check presentation to Sleep in Heavenly Peace

Founded in 2012 with a single bed provided to one family, Sleep in Heavenly Peace has grown from its roots in Twin Falls, Idaho, into a nationwide initiative. As a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization, its mission is to ensure that no child goes without a bed of their own. In 2022, the child poverty rate spiked to 12%, more than doubling the 2021 rate of 5%, indicating that around 9 million children lacked essential resources like food, housing, utilities, and even a bed.

The Sleepopolis team marked the occasion with a $30,000 check presentation in collaboration with Sleep in Heavenly Peace. During the event, they also conducted an interview with Luke Mickelson, Founder and Head of Development, to dive into the organization's upcoming initiatives and the positive changes it brings to the lives of those in need.

"We are honored to have such an amazing partner like Sleepopolis in helping us complete our mission to see that No Kid Sleeps on the Floor in Our Town!" said Mickelson. "It is organizations such as Sleepopolis that help build communities and bring people together in a spirit of service and caring."

Every December, Sleepopolis runs its ' 25 Days of Giving ' campaign, an annual event where they give away a new mattress daily to a lucky winner. Participants can enter the giveaway by following a set of steps through their social media accounts. This year, the campaign has a special twist, as it marks the second year of their donation to Sleep in Heavenly Peace, adding an extra layer of impact to their ongoing initiative.

For additional details about Sleep in Heavenly Peace or to make a donation, please visit their website at shpbeds.org.

