Supporting Students in the Wake of Violence - Livestream Event

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Educator event held by the IDRA EAC-South will feature two panel discussions on how off-campus mass shootings and ICE raids impacted their school communities and how educators create safe and welcoming schools for all students.

9:00 am (EST) – First Panel

Communities Helping Communities – Resources and Models for Community and Student Support

Panelists:

School leaders from four communities affected by recent mass shootings and ICE raids to speak in Ft Lauderdale. Livestream https://idra.news/live

Nadia Clarke , Assistant Director for Community Connections, Broward County Public Schools, Florida

, Assistant Director for Community Connections, Broward County Public Schools, Hollie Jennings , Supervisor of Discipline and Compliance, Amherst County Public Schools, Virginia

, Supervisor of Discipline and Compliance, Amherst County Public Schools, Stephanie Moehlenkamp , Coordinator of School Counseling and Assessment, Amherst County Public Schools, Virginia

Facilitator: Dr. Paula N. Johnson, Director, IDRA EAC-South

10:20 am (EST) – Second Panel

Impact of Social Climate on Students in Schools

Panelists:

Dr. Juan Martínez, Superintendent, Clint Independent School District, El Paso, Texas

Dr. Tony McGhee, Superintendent, Scott County School District, Forest, Mississippi

Facilitator: José Velázquez, M.Ed., Texas Education Service Center, Region 19

When: Friday, November 20, 2019

9:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m. (EST)

Where: Bahia Mar Fort Lauderdale Beach, 801 Seabreeze Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 33316

Online: https://idra.news/live

Intercultural Development Research Association is an independent, non-profit organization, led by Celina Moreno, J.D. Our mission is to achieve equal educational opportunity for every child through strong public schools that prepare all students to access and succeed in college. IDRA strengthens and transforms public education by providing dynamic training; useful research, evaluation, and frameworks for action; timely policy analyses; and innovative materials and programs.

The IDRA EAC-South is the equity assistance center funded by the U.S. Department of Education to provide capacity-building technical assistance to school districts in Washington, D.C., and 11 states in the U.S. South. We build bridges among administrators, teachers, parents, students and community members so that all stakeholders can find that common higher ground where all students will benefit regardless of race, sex or national origin.

