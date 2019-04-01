Supporting the Next Generation of Culinary Leaders: Applications for James Beard Foundation's 2019 Scholarship Program Open April 1

NEW YORK, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning today, the James Beard Foundation, the country's preeminent culinary organization, will accept applications for close to 100 scholarships, tuition waivers, and grant opportunities in 2019. This year, more than $650,000 will be available to applicants via both new and returning scholarships, including the interdisciplinary Foundation's National Scholars Program.

Established in 1991, the James Beard Foundation Scholarship Program assists students from across the food community including aspiring and established culinary professionals who plan to further their education at a licensed or accredited culinary school or hospitality institution, college, or university. As of 2019, the Foundation will have awarded more than $8.5 million in financial aid to over 2,000 recipients.

"Supporting the next generation of culinary talent is a key priority for the Foundation," said Clare Reichenbach, chief executive officer of the James Beard Foundation. "With more than $650,000 available to applicants this year, including the introduction of several new scholarships and grants, we can't wait to see all that these new leaders accomplish."

Notable scholarship recipients to date include Kendall Vanderslice, a student at Duke University studying food and journalism, and whose book, We Will Feast, is releasing this May. Jaylen Downer was also a National Scholar, who after graduating Food & Finance High School in New York, studies agriculture and innovation at the Culinary Institute of America.

The James Beard Foundation's National Scholars Program, back for its third year, awards up to 10 annual scholarships in the amount of $20,000 each to food-focused candidates of exceptional talent who demonstrate leadership, community involvement, and academic excellence, and who aspire to leadership roles in the culinary arts, food studies, agriculture, hospitality management, and related fields. To ensure regional diversity, one awardee is selected from each of the 10 geographic regions defined by the James Beard Foundation Awards*.

"Our National Scholars Program, which launched in 2016, is an important part of the Foundation's commitment to supporting talented and deserving students," said Kris Moon, chief operating officer of the James Beard Foundation. "The National Scholars Program was created for candidates who are studying all disciplines related to food, from food writing to food science, nutrition, baking and pastry. We look forward to supporting another ten future food leaders again this year."

New scholarships for 2019 include:

Tie the Knot Scholarship: Jesse Tyler Ferguson , the host of the 2019 James Beard Awards, is helping us to offer a scholarship of $8,700 to support an LBTQ student(s) who wants to pursue a career in the culinary industry.

, the host of the 2019 James Beard Awards, is helping us to offer a scholarship of to support an LBTQ student(s) who wants to pursue a career in the culinary industry. Juleps for JBF: five (5) scholarships of up to $8,856 , sponsored by Woodford Reserve, offered to students from the Northwest, Southwest, Midwest, Northeast, and Southeast, who are pursuing an education in beverage studies.

, sponsored by Woodford Reserve, offered to students from the Northwest, Southwest, Midwest, Northeast, and Southeast, who are pursuing an education in beverage studies. The Puerto Rico Scholarship for Culinary Arts: supported by Mario Pagan , this scholarship supports a student currently residing in Puerto Rico who wishes to pursue an education in the culinary arts, pastry arts, restaurant management, or beverage studies at any accredited institution. One (1) scholarship of $3,750 will be awarded.

, this scholarship supports a student currently residing in who wishes to pursue an education in the culinary arts, pastry arts, restaurant management, or beverage studies at any accredited institution. One (1) scholarship of will be awarded. Taste America / Jonathan Gold Memorial Scholarship: offered in memory of James Beard Award–winning writer Jonathan Gold , this scholarship will be awarded to a student residing in or attending school in California .

Memorial Scholarship: offered in memory of James Beard Award–winning writer , this scholarship will be awarded to a student residing in or attending school in . The Walmart Rediscovering America Scholarship: ten (10) scholarships of $10,000 will be awarded to women or chefs of color who wish to pursue a career in the culinary arts, pastry arts, restaurant management, or beverage studies at an accredited institution.

Other returning scholarships include:

Andrew Zimmern's Second Chances Scholarship: one scholarship of $10,000 will offer students faced with extreme challenges a second chance to overcome their hardships.

Second Chances Scholarship: one scholarship of will offer students faced with extreme challenges a second chance to overcome their hardships. Miljenko "Mike" Grgich's American Dream Scholarship: a scholarship of $5,000 , sponsored by Grgich Hills Estate, offered to a student attending a professional wine studies program.

, sponsored by Grgich Hills Estate, offered to a student attending a professional wine studies program. Barbara Daniels Memorial Scholarship: in memory of Barbara Daniels , mother of Chicago author, journalist, and television personality Amy Tara Koch , one scholarship of $5,000 offered to a Chicago resident or student.

Additionally, the Jean-Louis Palladin Professional Work/Study Grant, in memory of one of the great culinary geniuses of the 20th century, is also available again this year. This opportunity will enable up to two qualified professionals to work with food producers at their source and to study varied specialized skills.

How to Apply to The James Beard Foundation Scholarship Program:

The James Beard Foundation Scholarship Program is administered by the Scholarship Management Services division of Scholarship America, a nonprofit organization that has helped award scholarships to over one million students. Applications for scholarships are received and evaluated by Scholarship America. The applications of the finalists are then submitted to the James Beard Foundation's Scholarship Selection Committee for final review. Application forms are available digitally at scholarsapply.org/jamesbeard beginning on April 1, 2019. All scholarship application materials must be submitted by May 15, 2019. Scholarship winners will be notified in August 2019.

* Great Lakes, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York City, Northeast, Northwest, South, Southeast, Southwest, and West

About the James Beard Foundation

The James Beard Foundation's mission is to promote good food for good™. For more than 30 years, the James Beard Foundation has highlighted the centrality of food culture in our daily lives. Through the James Beard Awards, unique dining experiences at the James Beard House and around the country, scholarships, hands-on learning, and a variety of industry programs that educate and empower leaders in our community, the Foundation has built a platform for chefs and asserted the power of gastronomy to drive behavior, culture, and policy change around food. To that end, the Foundation has also created signature impact-oriented initiatives that include our Women's Leadership Programs, aimed at addressing the gender imbalance in the culinary industry; advocacy training through our Chefs Boot Camp for Policy and Change; and the James Beard Foundation Leadership Awards, which shine a spotlight on successful change makers. The organization is committed to giving chefs and their colleagues a voice and the tools they need to make the world more sustainable, equitable, and delicious for everyone. For more information, please visit jamesbeard.org and follow @beardfoundation on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

