Supporting Tomorrow's Athletes Today: Athlete EDGE® at EDCare Expands to Serve Middle School and High School Athletes

DENVER, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EDCare is proud to announce the expansion of its Athlete EDGE® program in Denver, Colorado, now serving adolescent athletes ages 13–17. This critical development delivers specialized, athlete-centered eating disorder treatment to adolescent students, offering early, expert care before graduation or the transition to college.

The expansion comes in response to growing evidence that eating disorders are increasingly common among adolescent athletes, especially in high-pressure, competitive sports environments. Research shows that most eating disorders begin between the ages of 12 and 25, and nearly 35% of high school athletes display signs of disordered eating. Left untreated, these concerns can put academic success, athletic performance, and long-term health at risk. Early detection and intervention, however, are shown to improve recovery outcomes, reduce injury rates, and strengthen resilience both on and off the field.

Riley Nickols, PhD, CEDS-C, Senior Program Advisor for Athlete EDGE® at EDCare, emphasizes the importance of this expansion saying, "athletes encounter unique physical and psychological demands that shape their relationship with food, body image, and performance. By extending Athlete EDGE® to adolescents, we can intervene earlier and create lifelong resilience in both sport and life."

This early support not only protects young athletes' health but also lays the groundwork for improved academic stability, athletic longevity, and stronger mental well-being.

Why Athlete-Specific Care for Teens Matters

Adolescent athletes face distinct pressures that influence their nutrition, performance, and identity. Studies indicate those struggling with disordered eating are twice as likely to sustain sports-related injuries during competitive seasons. Coupled with the mental health challenges common among teens, the need for specialized programming is urgent.

"Adolescents are going through rapid physical and mental changes during puberty, which makes it especially important to understand and meet their fueling needs," says Linda Steinhardt, MS, RD, CSSD, CEDS, Director of Nutrition Services at EDCare. "Young athletes often struggle to balance these changes with the demands of their sport, school, and just being a kid. Our adolescent program helps them, and their families, navigate nutrition in a way that supports a positive relationship with food, arms them with resilience towards diet culture, reduces injury risk, supports healthy development, and promotes recovery that lasts."

By equipping teens and their caregivers with the right tools, Athlete EDGE® at EDCare ensures recovery is not just short-term but builds a foundation for long-term well-being and success in both academics and athletics.

Adolescent Program Highlights

Specialized Support for Adolescent Athletes – Addresses sport-specific pressures around performance, nutrition, and identity.

– Addresses sport-specific pressures around performance, nutrition, and identity. Family-Focused Approach – Equips parents and caregivers with practical tools and ongoing support.

– Equips parents and caregivers with practical tools and ongoing support. Academic Coordination – Collaborates with school staff to ensure student athletes progress academically while receiving treatment.

– Collaborates with school staff to ensure student athletes progress academically while receiving treatment. Flexible Levels of Care – Includes Partial Hospitalization and Intensive Outpatient options, with evening scheduling for accessibility.

Led by an interdisciplinary team of experts, the program integrates mental health, physical health, dietetics, and performance to create holistic care tailored for adolescent athletes.

Comprehensive Care for Adult Athletes

Athlete EDGE® at EDCare also supports athletes ages 18 and older with a full continuum of care. Adult programming includes Partial Hospitalization and Intensive Outpatient options, along with 24/7 Residential treatment for those who need the highest level of support. This range of services ensures that athletes can access care tailored to their stage of life, level of competition, and individual recovery needs.

By expanding services, EDCare reinforces its commitment to delivering evidence-based treatment that protects health, enhances performance, and promotes lasting recovery for both adolescents and adults.

About EDCare:

EDCare is a leading provider of comprehensive eating disorder treatment services, offering a range of programs tailored to meet the unique needs of individuals struggling with eating disorders. With a dedicated team of professionals and evidence-based treatment approaches, EDCare is committed to empowering individuals on their journey to recovery.

