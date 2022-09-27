SupportNinja Expands Global Operations into Romania

Recently recognized on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing privately-held U.S. companies, SupportNinja expands further into the European market to meet clients' international needs

DALLAS, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SupportNinja, an award-winning Dallas-based business process outsourcing company, has announced the expansion of its operations to Romania. This move extends the organization's 24/7 customer experience footprint beyond the U.S., Philippines, and Ireland to enable multilingual support capabilities for clients.

As a leader in the work from home space, SupportNinja is hiring skilled Romania-based customer support experts working entirely remotely to service its international clients with diverse product and language needs. Romania's workforce has a strong aptitude for native and near-native European language fluencies and a growing population of tech and creative professionals.

This means that customers of SupportNinja clients who are more comfortable speaking their native tongue, will now be able to speak with agents in Romanian, English, French, Spanish, Italian, German and Dutch. SupportNinja's dedication to providing an exceptional employee experience further ensures that agents are well-equipped to provide sterling service to customers.

SupportNinja's CEO, Connor Tomkies, explained, "SupportNinja helps companies secure the integrity of their brand identities by delivering incredible customer experiences through compassionate interactions. Establishing a strong presence in Romania is a natural next step given the diverse, well-educated talent pool, combined with a very favorable economic climate for businesses. Romania serves as a stepping stone for additional expansion in Europe so that we can be closer to European clients in terms of operational proximity, time zone offerings and language capabilities."

The expansion into Romania follows the company's acquisition earlier this year of Bolton Remote, a specialist provider of customer success, technical support and product operations solutions. The acquisition extended the company's geographic footprint, adding a presence in Ireland, as well as growing SupportNinja's already established operations in the U.S. and the Philippines. It also provided additional language capabilities and time zone flexibility for clients, as well as a more exhaustive list of services including expanded data operations, renewals management, customer success and onboarding, technical expertise, and back-office support. SupportNinja expects to hire several hundred support agents within the next year.

About SupportNinja: Since 2015, SupportNinja has been driven to show the world "a better way to outsource." It does so by challenging the status quo, implementing the latest technology and developing the best people. In the end, SupportNinja focuses on what matters most—providing the best experience for employees, clients and client customers. Get the latest updates at http://www.supportninja.com and the SupportNinja LinkedIn page.

