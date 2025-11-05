SupportPay Introduces Modern Family Finances to Strengthen Family Financial Harmony

Today's Modern Families Demand a New Genre of Fintech Solutions to Better Address the Complexities of Their Everyday Financial Challenges

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SupportPay is proud to introduce Modern Family Finances, the result of their mission to reach families with tailormade fintech solutions and a step forward in solving overlooked problems families face financially. Modern Family Finances goes beyond individual money management, directly solving the growing everyday challenge of sharing finances across multiple households, relationships, and responsibilities. This development also demonstrates the incredible need for family financial wellness solutions to aid families, making for seamless management of core financial obligations like caregiving costs, shared expenses, family loans, estate planning, financial planning and so much more. SupportPay recently won the inaugural Money Awards from Money 20/20 for personalization in Payments solutions .

Money and family are leading causes of stress, as many struggle to split essential expenses fairly in today's financial landscape, sparking conflict that is further exacerbated by rising costs, changing relationships, and the lack of a clear system to manage it all. Recent studies show one in five U.S. adults receive financial support from friends and family, with as many as one in three providing support for others. The average family caregiver spends as much as $7,200 out of pocket annually, according to AARP.

"Families are in urgent need of a better way to manage shared finances. For far too long, financial conflict and complexity have robbed them of the clarity, compassion, and collaboration they deserve," said Sheri Atwood, founder and CEO of SupportPay. "We're not just solving common financial misunderstandings. We're building the tools that prevent them altogether, fostering the trust necessary for families to thrive across complex relationships and extreme economic pressures."

While traditional tools to exchange money and split bills focus on the individual, modern families are managing finances across a complex and ever-evolving universe of family finances, shared expenses, visibility and accountability. Until now, there has been no structured way to manage shared financial obligations, leaving families to patch together spreadsheets, Venmo screenshots, email chains, and text message disputes. It's inefficient, stressful, and a problem no one else is solving. Modern Family Finances also includes Family Financial Snapshot, providing users with visibility and clarity into financial accounts a family has interest in but not control, for example an older parent's checking account or credit card, retirement account, a child's student loan or loan one is a cosigner for but has no access to, as well as automating the daily responsibilities every family has. And in a new step toward recognizing everyday financial contributions, SupportPay is currently in beta for improving users' credit scores by reporting verified payments to major credit bureaus.

Where current solutions fall short, Modern Family Finances seeks to end family fights over money, providing transparency, security, and automation across the entire financial ecosystem. 46.6% of those who lend money to or borrow from friends or family report "serious arguments or conflicts," according to JG Wentworth. SupportPay is pioneering this new category with a platform used by families of all structures, from siblings caring for aging parents to parents managing child expenses, roommates, multigenerational households, and more. At a time when repaying family and friends can be the difference between stability and stress, SupportPay streamlines repayment, legal and tax obligations, probate, trusts, and power of attorney, while also enhancing benefits like financial planning, FSA, EAP, childcare, legal plans, tuition reimbursement, and estate management with certified records and real-time coordination across households.

SupportPay has long been at the forefront of family finances, helping users exchange more than $800 million in funds and making it 90% more likely money is exchanged for a given expense and without conflict. The platform is available directly to consumers and is now being adopted as a financial wellness solution that fills a critical gap in their benefits portfolio, addressing one of the most overlooked sources of employee stress: managing family finances across households.

