"Supports for autistic children are not good enough, our family found a better way, and so can you"

Autism Tech, Innovation, & Careers Expo 2022.

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Yorker Richard Schreiber is the proud Father to sixteen-year-old daughter who is autistic. Richard spent years trying to find the best supports for her, which initially included pharmaceutical and behavioural interventions. After several years, Richard's daughter did not like these supports and was keen for alternative options. He and his wife Maggie went in a different direction.

Schreiber asks parents of autistic members to ask themselves "Are you unhappy with your autism support services as I originally was for our daughter? I almost felt like we've been lied to and misled by the mainstream autism services "funnel".

"If you're looking for better solutions that are healthier and more productive for your autism family member or yourself and better career choices you need to come to our Autism Tech, Innovation and Careers Expo! All solutions are evidence-based. Don't miss out on the event of the year and the start of our mission together to help families with autistic members with better options!"

Schreiber continued,

"We took our daughter off her medications, and as soon as we did that, and substituted essential oils, her life changed for the better. We weren't happy with the prescription drugs and therapies that focused on having to do things she was fundamentally uncomfortable doing. My daughter actually said through tears at her elementary school graduation, 'Daddy for six years, nobody wanted to be my friend'. I realised immediately that my wife and I were doing the right thing by seeking better options for her, that her parents needed to become her total advocate, because mainstream autism supports wasn't going to do it".

Following Richard's daughter's remarkable transformation to self-acceptance, Mr Schreiber now wants to share and spread the positive supports his daughter experienced and more to New York area families with autistic members. Richard has taken matters into his own hands and organized the inaugural Autism Tech, Innovation, & Careers Expo 2022 at the High School of Art and Design on October 22nd, 2022 – to highlight and showcase these cutting-edge options.

Richard continued, "You owe it to your child or autistic family member to look at alternatives. That is what we want to offer through our inaugural Autism Tech, Innovation, & Careers Expo at The High School of Art and Design in NYC on October 22nd from 9am until 5pm. Admission is totally free, all you have to do is register at this link - NYC Autism Tech, Innovation & Career Expo Tickets, Sat, Oct 22, 2022 at 9:00 AM | Eventbrite

The expo will contain keynote speeches, panel discussions with global experts on key topics such as neurodiversity employment, use of technology in autism supports and exhibitors who are ready and willing to listen and offer support and guidance. This is the perfect opportunity to unite the autism community of New York City and stand together for better supports for autistic children young and old across NYC. The movement is on!

If you are interested in being an exhibitor for our conference, there are still slots available. Please contact us at [email protected].

Contact - Richard Schreiber, [email protected], 917-969-9271

