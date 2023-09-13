SUPPRESSION GEAR Unveils the VIKCTIM Drag Strap: A Game Changer in Victim Rescue

News provided by

SUPPRESSION GEAR Inc.

13 Sep, 2023, 10:37 ET

Firefighters from Kansas City Invent Device to Help Rescue Victims

PORT NECHES, Texas, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SUPPRESSION GEAR Inc. is thrilled to introduce the VIKCTIM Drag Strap, an innovative lifesaving tool invented by firefighters from Kansas City, MO. Designed to transform the efficiency of rescue operations, this groundbreaking device addresses urgent challenges in emergency response across various sectors.

Why Time is of the Essence: The Urgency Behind the VIKCTIM Drag Strap

Continue Reading
The Game Changer in VIctim Rescue, the VIKCTIM Drag Strap by SUPPRESSION GEAR. Invented by firefighters for firefighters. Easily installed into a firefighters existing PPE, the strap allows for swift and efficient victim removal.
The Game Changer in VIctim Rescue, the VIKCTIM Drag Strap by SUPPRESSION GEAR. Invented by firefighters for firefighters. Easily installed into a firefighters existing PPE, the strap allows for swift and efficient victim removal.

Grabbing victims during rescue operations presents multifaceted challenges. Victims may be unconscious, injured, or trapped in hard-to-reach areas, complicating safe and quick retrieval. Modern-day victims often weigh more and may have slippery skin or minimal clothing, further weakening grip strength. Add to this the poor visibility and slippery conditions firefighters often face, along with the stress of high-stakes, rapid decision-making.

The VIKCTIM Drag Strap addresses these challenges by providing an integrated, secure, easy-to-use method for grabbing and transporting victims, enhancing both the speed and safety of rescue operations. Chad Dailey, inventor and a firefighter with 32 years of experience, highlights the critical need: "The VIKCTIM Drag Strap doesn't just make our jobs easier; it fundamentally improves the chances for victims in rescue scenarios. By enhancing grip strength and stability, we're able to act more quickly, ultimately providing a faster and safer rescue for those in dire situations."

Opportunity for Broad Applications

"The VIKCTIM Drag Strap is more than an advancement for the fire service; it's a versatile tool with broad potential including EMS, law enforcement, and military applications," says Scott Hacker, President of SUPPRESSION GEAR Inc.

Seamless Integration for Immediate Impact

The VIKCTIM Drag Strap's unique design allows for effortless integration into most existing firefighting PPE, offering an immediately applicable, cost-effective solution for enhancing rescue operations. For more information on how the VIKCTIM Drag Strap can transform your rescue operations, visit www.suppressiongear.com or contact us directly at [email protected]

About SUPPRESSION GEAR Inc.

SUPPRESSION GEAR Inc. designs and manufactures innovative solutions in firefighting and emergency response that not only meet but exceed the rigorous demands of our frontline heroes.

Media Contact:
Scott Hacker
www.suppressiongear.com 
Email: [email protected] 
Phone: 847-636-8597

SOURCE SUPPRESSION GEAR Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.