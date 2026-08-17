Supra Human Named to Inc. 5000 for Second Consecutive Year, Ranking No. 276 Nationally

Online human performance company ranks No. 34 in Healthcare & Medical following 1,236% three-year revenue growth

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Supra Human, a leading human performance and transformation company founded by former NFL athlete John Madsen and former television news broadcaster and technology executive Nineveh Madsen, has been named to the Inc. 5000 for the second consecutive year, ranking No. 276 among the fastest-growing private companies in America.

John and Nineveh Madsen

In addition to its national ranking, Supra Human ranked No. 34 in Healthcare & Medical, No. 8 in Arizona and No. 7 in the Phoenix metropolitan area. Supra Human now ranks among the top 300 fastest-growing private companies in the United States for the second year in a row.

The back-to-back recognition comes as Supra Human evolves from its beginnings as a small online fitness coaching company into an integrated human performance company known for producing industry-leading body transformations.

Responsible for more than 10,000 transformations, Supra Human has built its reputation on results. Its individualized approach is why founders, CEOs, executives and other high-performing individuals choose Supra Human when they want more than a traditional, one-size-fits-all fitness program.

At the center of the company's model is bespoke, one-on-one coaching supported by personalized training, nutrition, accountability, access to diagnostic testing and concierge medical services, live experiences and Supra Human's proprietary technology platform.

"You do not arrive here by accident," said John Madsen, founder of Supra Human. "Growth like this is earned through years of difficult decisions, higher standards and a team committed to changing people's lives. We are incredibly proud of what we have built, but we still believe we are at the beginning of what Supra Human can become."

While the company continues to expand, Supra Human remains committed to the foundation responsible for its growth and client results: the relationship between a client and their coach.

"We are always excited about what comes next, but we will never forget what this company was built on, which is exceptional human-to-human coaching," said Nineveh Madsen, CEO and co-owner of Supra Human. "We no longer think about Supra Human simply as an online fitness company. We are integrating more components of the client's health and performance journey into the coaching experience, while protecting the human relationship at the center of everything we do."

Building a More Integrated Approach to Human Performance

Over the past year, Supra Human has continued to expand its model through the launch of Supra Human Health and the rollout of its proprietary technology platform.

Supra Human Health connects the dots between fitness and nutrition coaching and a client's health and physiology. Members have access to diagnostic testing and personalized health-optimization services alongside their existing coaching experience.

"The services people rely on throughout their health journey are often fragmented, and we are working to solve that fragmentation by bringing more of the experience together," said Nineveh Madsen.

The company has also been building a proprietary platform representing a significant multimillion-dollar investment in the future of performance coaching and the client experience. The platform is now in beta, with the first group of Supra Human clients actively testing it.

Built from insights gathered through more than 10,000 transformations, the platform brings coaching, training, nutrition, communication, education, biometrics and progress tracking into one connected environment.

The technology is designed to strengthen the relationship between the client and coach, not replace it. By bringing previously fragmented information into one system, coaches gain a more complete understanding of each client, while clients gain greater visibility into their behaviors, performance and progress.

Together, Supra Human Health and the company's technology platform represent the next evolution of Supra Human: bringing coaching, health insights, technology and live experiences together to support more of the individual's complete performance journey.

"This ranking is not the destination," John Madsen added. "We are building the next generation of performance coaching, and we believe the opportunity ahead of us is far greater than anything we have accomplished so far."

About the Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 is the annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Companies on the 2026 list are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 through 2025 and must meet Inc.'s eligibility requirements to qualify.

The Inc. 5000 is widely recognized as one of the most prestigious rankings of privately held growth companies in the United States. Past honorees include Patagonia, Intuit, Zappos and Under Armour.

For the complete list, company profiles and a searchable database organized by industry and location, visit inc.com/inc5000.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm, they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

About Supra Human

Supra Human is an online human performance and transformation company founded by former NFL athlete John Madsen and led by CEO and co-owner Nineveh Madsen, a former television news broadcaster and technology executive.

Responsible for more than 10,000 transformations, Supra Human helps founders, CEOs, executives and other high-performing individuals transform the way they look, feel and perform through individualized coaching, custom training and nutrition, accountability, health insights, proprietary technology and live experiences.

The company has built its reputation on industry-leading results and an unwavering belief that exceptional coaching cannot be automated, outsourced or replaced. Excellence must be earned.

For more information, visit suprahuman.com.

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SOURCE Supra Human