SupraFin Awarded Category Winner for Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies in the US Categories at the Wealthbriefing WealthTech Americas Awards 2022

DOVER, Del. , March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SupraFin, as one of the industry leaders, has been handed the honor of winning the Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies award in the US categories at the WealthTech Americas Awards 2022.

Showcasing 'best of breed' in the Americas, the awards have been designed to recognise outstanding organisations grouped by specialism and geography which the prestigious panel of an independent advisory board deemed to have 'demonstrated innovation and excellence during the last year.'

SupraFin USA, Inc.

Each of these categories is highly contested with a small group of finalists and commended submissions chosen from a large pool of entrants before an ultimate winner is selected by the advisory board. It is this process that makes WealthBriefing awards so prized amongst winners, finalists, and commended alike.

Winning awards is particularly important in challenging times as it gives clients reassurance in the solidity and sustainability of the winner's business and operating model.

Judges noted that SupraFin had developed an app that allows users to create a basket of cryptocurrencies based on risk tolerance and suggests to the user when to rebalance. A very useful tool and an excellent submission.

Commenting on the firm's triumph, Liliana Reasor, SupraFin's CEO, said: "We are so excited to have won this award. Winning this accolade in WealthTech Americas, Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies category brings a prestigious independent third-party endorsement to SupraFin as the leading crypto investment app in the US. SupraFin launched its app in the US at the end of last year and has experienced a remarkable monthly customer growth of 500% with little marketing efforts."

ClearView Financial Media's CEO, and Publisher of WealthBriefing, Stephen Harris, was first to extend his congratulations to all the winners. He said: "The organizations and individuals who triumphed in these awards are all worthy winners, and I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to the winners and to those who have put so much work into each winning submission.

These awards were independently and expertly judged solely on the basis of entrants' submissions and their response to a number of specific questions, which were answered by focusing on the client experience rather than purely quantitative performance metrics. That is a unique, and I believe, compelling feature. These awards recognise the very best operators in Americas' wealth management, with 'independence', 'integrity' and 'genuine insight' the watchwords of the judging process - such that the awards truly reflect excellence in Americas' wealth management."

About SupraFin USA, Inc. ("SupraFin")

SupraFin USA, Inc. (https://suprafin.io/) is a leading wealthtech platform for cryptocurrencies founded by professionals with more than 20 years of experience in cryptocurrencies, risk models, complex investment products, portfolio management, trading, and quantitative analysis from tier-one financial institutions such as JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, and Bank of America, among others.

About ClearView Financial Media Ltd ("ClearView")

ClearView Financial Media was founded by Chief Executive, Stephen Harris in 2004, to provide high quality 'need to know' information for the discerning private client community. London-based, but with a truly global focus, ClearView publishes the WealthBriefing group of newswires, along with research reports and newsletters, while also running a pan-global thought-leadership events and awards program.

