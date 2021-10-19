SupraFin Has Teamed Up with Gemini to Act as Exchange and Custody Provider for SupraFin's Clients

DOVER, Del., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SupraFin provides an intelligent app with institutional-like investment algorithms in the background that assess the relative value of hundreds of cryptocurrencies and recommends the most appropriate as part of a diversified portfolio based on the client's risk profile preferences.

The app allows any individual interested in cryptocurrencies to invest with as little as $100 but still benefit from a sophisticated investing solution. The SupraFin iOS app, launched in the US in mid-September 2021, is available for download via the Apple App Store.

The SupraFin app (iOS)

Based in Dover, Delaware, SupraFin was established by professionals with more than 15+ years of experience in cryptocurrencies, risk models, complex investment products, portfolio management, trading, quantitative analysis, and software development.

SupraFin was founded by Liliana Reasor, who spent over 20 years in big finance as an executive at JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, and Moody's Analytics. She is a thought leader in cryptocurrencies and Fintech and has participated in more than 30 crypto/blockchain events as a speaker globally. She has an MBA from UCLA Anderson and an MS in Computational Finance from Carnegie Mellon University.

SupraFin has attracted top advisors and investors from the finance industry. Joachim Sonne, the former co-Head of EMEA Technology, Media and Telecoms Investment Banking at JP Morgan, joined two years ago as a Board Advisor and investor at SupraFin. Craig Dewar, a Fintech serial entrepreneur and ex-investment banking professional from JP Morgan, among others, joined this year as Board Advisor and investor at SupraFin.

SupraFin's unique proposition: helping individuals invest like professionals.

There are many risks to consider when it comes to investing in cryptocurrencies. Most people are familiar with market risk; risk derived from losses due to adverse market movements. However, there are other risks to consider in an investment process because of market inefficiencies.

The SupraFin app helps its clients get greater exposure to higher long-term returns while minimizing risk. The investment algorithms behind the SupraFin app consider all types of risks, bring diversification, and target an investment horizon of one year or more.

The SupraFin app is easy to use and, in the background, uses tier-one crypto exchanges to do the trading.

The app shows customers a recommended portfolio, which they can modify or buy at a click of a button. So, it's simple to use. In the background, the trading of cryptocurrencies gets done by the application programming interfaces of tier one-crypto exchanges. One of those exchanges is Gemini, which acts not only as an exchange but also as a custody provider for SupraFin's clients.

Founded in 2014 by two of the best-known names in crypto, twin brothers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, Gemini is a New York trust company regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services.

Dave Abner, Global Head of Business Development, Gemini, commented on the SupraFin launch:

"We're excited to be powering SupraFin's vision to offer diversified crypto portfolios based on risk profile preferences. As part of our mission to empower the individual through crypto, Gemini is the leading provider of institutional solutions for those who want to offer innovative digital asset investment offerings."

The SupraFin app recommends crypto portfolios based on the client's risk preferences and constantly monitors the client's portfolio risk.

Not all people investing in cryptocurrencies have the same risk tolerance. Hence, the SupraFin app recommends portfolios that offer different risk exposures.

Once clients have created a portfolio, the app constantly monitors the portfolio risk and alerts them to rebalance.

Other benefits of using the app are liquidity and transparency. Customers can withdraw their cryptocurrencies and liquidate their portfolios at any time. Also, customers can see the actual cryptocurrencies in their portfolios.

SupraFin's investment models have had a great start.

SupraFin's beta users have seen their portfolio value rise by 700%* since November 2020.

iOS app users in the US interested in using the SupraFin app can download the app via the Apple App Store.

Notes: *Past performance is no guarantee of future performance.

