SupraFin Launches the First Crypto Portfolio Management App Set to Transform the US Market

DOVER, Del., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SupraFin USA, Inc. today announced the release of the SupraFin app in the US market. The SupraFin app is the first app with smart crypto investment algorithms in the background that assess the relative value of thousands of cryptocurrencies and recommends the most appropriate as part of a diversified portfolio based on the client's risk profile preferences. The app allows any individual interested in cryptocurrencies to invest as little as $100.

The SupraFin app is simple to use and has had a great start as its first beta users in November 2020 have seen their portfolios increased by more than 700%*, outperforming Bitcoin throughout that period.

Joachim Sonne, Board Advisor at SupraFin, commented on the SupraFin app launch:

"Congratulations to SupraFin for the successful launch in the US market. SupraFin represents an exciting and differentiating investment solution for crypto investors globally."

"It's great to have launched in the US market as our first market and to be able to bring financial inclusion by allowing individuals to invest in a crypto portfolio as little as $100," says Liliana Reasor, President at SupraFin USA, Inc.

"SupraFin's professionally built crypto portfolios are an excellent solution for those of us who want to be in crypto but don't have time to sift through hundreds of tokens," says Bernardo Mesa Urdinola, CTO at SupraFin USA, Inc.

The SupraFin app offers many benefits:

Simplicity: create a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies at a click of a button.

create a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies at a click of a button. Smart: create and manage a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies by leveraging risk models in the background.

create and manage a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies by leveraging risk models in the background. Diversification: get greater exposure to higher long-term returns while minimizing risk.

get greater exposure to higher long-term returns while minimizing risk. Customization: create a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies (lower risk, medium risk, or higher risk) based on your risk preferences.

create a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies (lower risk, medium risk, or higher risk) based on your risk preferences. Liquidity: you can withdraw your cryptocurrencies at any time, and you can liquidate your portfolio at any time.

you can withdraw your cryptocurrencies at any time, and you can liquidate your portfolio at any time. Transparency: see the actual cryptocurrencies in your portfolio.

see the actual cryptocurrencies in your portfolio. Ongoing Monitoring: the app constantly monitors your portfolio and alerts you to rebalance your portfolio when the risks have changed.

the app constantly monitors your portfolio and alerts you to rebalance your portfolio when the risks have changed. Safe: store your cryptocurrencies securely.

store your cryptocurrencies securely. Financial Inclusion: start with as little as $100 .

The SupraFin app is available in the US market starting today. For more information and to download the SupraFin app, visit the App Store.

About SupraFin USA, Inc.

SupraFin USA, Inc. (https://suprafin.io/) is a leading wealthtech platform for cryptocurrencies founded by professionals with more than 20 years of experience in cryptocurrencies, risk models, complex investment products, portfolio management, trading, and quantitative analysis from tier-one financial institutions such as JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, and Bank of America, among others.

Notes: * Past performance is no guarantee of future performance.

