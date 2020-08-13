Supra's Expanded Suite of Virtual Services Helps Real Estate Professionals Adapt to New Normal as Industry Regains Momentum

"By the end of June 2020, real estate showings recovered to levels that we saw in 2019, with over 1 million weekly showings facilitated by Supra access solutions," said Fayyad Sbaihat, president, Supra. "With this kind of volume in real estate showings, there's a need for agents to be active and safe, and we want to help make sure they have the best tools available."

Supra now offers an expanded suite of new and existing services designed to further support operating in our current climate. Now, eKEY® installations can be done remotely, and real estate organizations can upgrade traditional hardware keys to the eKEY app without agents having to physically come into the office. Agents can now receive their eKEY authorization via email.

Additionally, Supra recently launched remote keybox programming allowing real estate professionals using a compatible keybox to easily and remotely change several keybox settings without bringing the box to the office. Remote updates include shackle codes, call before showing codes, keybox feedback flags and more – all from the internet. The keybox will deliver these new settings seamlessly to the next agent with an eKEY.

Supra's eKEY technology, which can unlock a realtor's keybox safely and securely using the agent's phone, already enables agents to enter properties with minimal contact. It's a benefit that has become even more important in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, Supra offers ongoing customer webinars to better educate users on new features and functionalities, publishing monthly key features and how-to training videos.

Supra customers have been pleased with the available solutions that minimize in-person and device contact, while achieving a high level of service and support.

"We needed to quickly exchange over 1,300 ActiveKEY hardware keys within one week of reopening our association's building," said Rick Capelli, chief financial officer/membership, St. Louis REALTORS®. "Supra helped us shift from a two-day, in-person key exchange event to a remote installation that ensured peace of mind for our members."

Success stories like this one showcase Supra's commitment to customers while continuing to stay on the cutting edge.

About Supra

A leading global provider of mobile credentialing and key management systems, Supra offers innovative access solutions for the real estate, property management, automotive, and commercial sectors. Supra has produced convenient and secure entry solutions for over 60 years. Supra's key credentialing technology is deployed across an installed base of 4 million locking devices in multiple industries. Supra is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, a leading global provider of innovative HVAC, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. For more information, visit suprasystems.com

