Supreme Cannabis Announces June Speaking Engagements

News provided by

TORONTO, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. ("Supreme Cannabis" or the "Company") (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1), is pleased to announce the Company's participation at select conferences in June.

Lift&Co. Toronto Expo – Toronto, ON

  • June 6, 2019: John Fowler, President and Founder, to participate in a panel discussion: "Brave New World: The Advent of Edibles, Extracts and Topicals."

  • June 7, 2019: Sony Gokhale, General Counsel, to participate in a panel discussion: "Public Affairs and Advocacy: How to Help Regulators and Legislators Reach Goals."

  • June 7, 2019: Craig Young, VP of Sales, Canada, to participate in a panel discussion: "When will Legal Supply Meet Consumer Demand? Crisis or Growing Pains?"
  • June 8, 2019: 7ACRES to showcase at Expo Consumer Weekend, booth 1115.

World Cannabis Congress – Saint John, NB

  • June 17, 2019: John Fowler, President and Founder, to participate in a panel discussion: "Present Day Legalization and Beyond."

IdeaCity Toronto – Toronto, ON

  • June 20, 2019: John Fowler, President and Founder, to present on: "Cannabis 2.0: How can it lead to global prosperity?"

European Cannabis Week – London, UK

  • June 24, 2019: Navdeep Dhaliwal, CEO, to participate in a panel discussion at Cannabis Europa.

  • June 25, 2019: Barinder Bhullar, VP Government Relations & International Affairs to participate in a panel discussion at Cannabis Europa.

  • June 25, 2019: Navdeep Dhaliwal, CEO, to participate in a panel discussion "Assessing the Upside of Investing in Europe" at the IMN & Prohibition Partners – Institutional Capital & Cannabis Conference (ICE)

About Supreme Cannabis

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc., is a global diversified portfolio of distinct cannabis companies, products and brands. Since 2014, the Company has emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing, premium plant driven-lifestyle companies by effectively deploying capital, with an emphasis on disciplined growth and high-quality products.

Supreme Cannabis' portfolio includes 7ACRES, its wholly-owned subsidiary and multi-award-winning brand; Cambium Plant Sciences, a plant genetics and cultivation IP company; Medigrow Lesotho, a cannabis oil producer located in southern Africa; and a brand partnership and licensing deal with Khalifa Kush Enterprises Canada.

Supreme Cannabis trades as FIRE on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: FIRE), SPRWF on the OTC Exchange in the United States (OTCQX: SPRWF) and 53S1 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: 53S1). Follow us on InstagramTwitter, Facebook and YouTube.

We simply grow better.

News provided by

