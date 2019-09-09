Supreme Cannabis' High End Brand, 7ACRES, Launches New Cultivar: Jack Haze

As 7ACRES' first sativa dominant strain, Jack Haze delivers high THC content with a terpinolene forward profile. Jack haze is one of the few cultivars available with this dominant cannabis terpene, delivering a complex aroma with notes of citrus, pine and warm spice. True to its scent, Jack Haze offers a crisp, zesty, evergreen flavour. In October 2018, 7ACRES went to market with four core stains that were selected for their strong sensory characteristics. As it develops new genetics in-house, 7ACRES continues to prioritize subjective quality.

"Jack Haze's novel name pays homage to the well-known Jack Herer strain, this cultivar's expression possesses a unique Haze profile with a classic, sweet sativa smell and strong visual appeal," said John Fowler, Chief Advocacy Officer and Founder. "As we develop and introduce unique strains, we further differentiate 7ACRES' high end flower offering and continue to achieve premium pricing across Canada."

Jack Haze is the first of 7ACRES' proprietary strains to enter the market. Due to its unique characteristics, Jack Haze achieves 7ACRES' highest average selling price to the provinces. The team responsible for Jack Haze's proprietary genetics selection will be leading Cambium Plant Sciences ("Cambium") genetics business. Cambium will continue to select and develop proprietary genetics for Supreme Cannabis' brands, ensuring the production of differentiated and competitive cannabis products like Jack Haze.

This month, Jack Haze will be available in select provinces that 7ACRES currently supplies.

About Supreme Cannabis.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc., is a global diversified portfolio of distinct cannabis companies, products and brands. Since 2014, the Company has emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing, premium plant driven-lifestyle companies by effectively deploying capital, with an emphasis on disciplined growth and high-quality products.

Supreme Cannabis' portfolio includes 7ACRES, its wholly-owned subsidiary and multi-award-winning brand; Blissco Cannabis Corp., a wellness cannabis brand and a multi-licensed processor and distributor based in British Columbia; Truverra Inc., a global medicinal cannabis brand and licensed cultivator; Cambium Plant Sciences, a plant genetics and cultivation IP company; Medigrow Lesotho, an cannabis oil producer located in southern Africa; Supreme Heights, an investment platform focused on CBD brands in the UK and Europe and a brand partnership and licensing deal with Khalifa Kush Enterprises Canada.

Supreme trades as FIRE on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: FIRE), SPRWF on the OTC Exchange in the United States (OTCQX: SPRWF) and 53S1 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: 53S1). Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

