Supreme Cannabis Launches New Affordable Cannabis Brand Hiway

Supreme Cannabis addresses market demand for affordable high-quality products with the launch of its new brand, Hiway

Hiway enters the Canadian cannabis market with Hiway Hash, a potent 2g solventless concentrate product for frequent cannabis consumers

Hiway to introduce additional product offerings, including large format flower, additional concentrate products, extracts and vapes

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. ("Supreme Cannabis" or the "Company") (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1) today announced the launch of Hiway, a new brand dedicated to providing frequent cannabis consumers with affordable products that do not compromise on quality.

Hiway (CNW Group/The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc.)

"While we continue to see a strong market for our premium 7ACRES products, we are also seeing a tremendous consumer response to more affordable cannabis offerings; in July, dried flower products priced under $6 per gram accounted for approximately 40% of flower sales in Ontario," said Beena Goldenberg, President and CEO of Supreme Cannabis. "With Hiway, we aim to exceed consumer expectations for value products by delivering a quality product at an affordable price. Hiway benefits from our strong reputation and leading practices for growing and processing high-quality cannabis products. With the launch of this value-oriented brand, we are leveraging our competencies, capacity and efficiencies to build market share and create an exceptional experience for more cannabis consumers."

Hiway enters the Canadian cannabis market with Hiway Hash, a 2g solventless concentrate made by compressing dry sift kief from trichome dense, whole plant hang dried cannabis. The result is a picturesque brick of blonde hash that is divided into 2g pieces and packaged with care. This high-value hash boasts aromatic notes of sour citrus, diesel and spice as well as robust lemon and pepper flavours. Hiway Hash will initially launch in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario and will quickly be available in more provinces.

Supreme Cannabis expects to expand Hiway's product portfolio to include large format flower, additional concentrate products, extracts and vapes. Supreme Cannabis will be promoting Hiway and its new offerings across Canada through its innovative sales partnership with Humble & Fume Inc., one of the industries premiere sales agencies. Canadian cannabis retailers who are interested in learning more about Supreme Cannabis' brands and products can speak with the Company's sales representatives by contacting [email protected].

About Hiway.

Hiway is a hi-quality, hi-value brand committed to simplifying your cannabis purchase. We know that most cannabis consumers have been around for a long time and know exactly what they want; a no-fuss product they can trust.

Hiway offers consistency and reliability with lab-tested, medical-grade cannabis products that you can trust. Hiway products come in a variety of formats and are available for purchase from your favourite cannabis retailers across Canada. Hiway is accountable to its consumers, let us win your trust and respect by continuously delivering on our promise. Hi-Quality. Hi-Value. That's the Hiway!

About Supreme Cannabis.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc., (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1), is a global diversified portfolio of distinct cannabis companies, products and brands. Since 2014, the Company has emerged as one of the world's most premium producers of recreational, wholesale and medical cannabis products.

Supreme Cannabis' portfolio of brands caters to diverse consumer and patient experiences, with brands and products that address recreational, wellness, medical and new consumer preferences. The Company's recreational brand portfolio includes, 7ACRES, 7ACRES Craft Collective, Blissco , sugarleaf, KKE and Hiway. Supreme Cannabis addresses national and international medical cannabis opportunities through its premium Truverra brand.

Supreme Cannabis' brands are backed by a focused suite of world-class operating assets that serve key functions in the value chain, including, scaled cultivation, value-add processing, automated packaging and product testing and R&D. Follow the Company on Instagram , Twitter, Facebook , LinkedIn and YouTube.

We simply grow better.

