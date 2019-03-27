Supreme Cannabis' President John Fowler Named to High Times' List of the 100 Most Influential People in Cannabis

Mr. Fowler, a pioneer of the Canadian cannabis industry, spent over a decade in the medical cannabis sector as a cultivator, influencer, patients-rights advocate and lawyer. In 2013, Mr. Fowler founded Supreme Cannabis' wholly-owned subsidiary 7ACRES with a clear vision: to create Canada's leading premium cannabis flower brand and produce high quality cannabis on a commercial scale. Today, 7ACRES is one of Canada's leading premium brands. Mr. Fowler is also Vice Chair, Adult Use and Director of the Cannabis Council of Canada , the leading organization of Canada's licensed producers of Cannabis under Health Canada's federal Cannabis Act.

"It comes as no surprise to us at Supreme Cannabis, that John has been recognized by High Times as one of the most influential people in the cannabis space. He is a pioneer in the cannabis industry and fierce advocate for patients-rights. The success of this sector and the opportunities it has created for Canadian businesses and consumers would not have been possible without trailblazers like John. Congratulations John and thank you for your infectious passion," said Navdeep Dhaliwal, CEO of The Supreme Cannabis Company.

Watch Mr. Fowler's journey to 100 Most Influential People in Cannabis here: https://youtu.be/Wh5FGVJV_8U

Along with his fellow nominees, Mr. Fowler will be honored at the High Times 100 Gala Awards Ceremony in Los Angeles on March 27, 2019.

High Times is a monthly magazine and cannabis brand with offices in Los Angeles and New York City. From cultivation and legalization, entertainment and culture, to hard-hitting news exposing the War on Drugs, High Times has been the preeminent source for cannabis information since 1974. The High Times family of media brands include High Times Magazine, DOPE Magazine, CULTURE, and Green Rush Daily.

About Supreme Cannabis

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc., is a global diversified portfolio of distinct cannabis companies, products and brands. Since 2014, the Company has emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing, premium plant driven-lifestyle companies by effectively deploying capital, with an emphasis on disciplined growth and high-quality products.

Supreme Cannabis' portfolio includes 7ACRES, its wholly-owned subsidiary and multi-award-winning brand; Medigrow Lesotho, a cannabis oil producer located in southern Africa; and a brand partnership and licensing deal with Khalifa Kush Enterprises Canada.

Supreme trades as FIRE on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:FIRE), SPRWF on the OTC Exchange in the United States (OTCQX: SPRWF) and 53S1 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: 53S1). Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

We simply grow better.

