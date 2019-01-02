Supreme Cannabis Receives Conditional Approval to List on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. ("Supreme Cannabis" or the "Company") (TSXV: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1) announced today that it has received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") to graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and list its common shares on the TSX.

"Graduating to the TSX will broaden our investment appeal and leave us well positioned to execute on our strategic imperatives for 2019, which is why we're pleased to add this milestone to our list of accomplishments for the year," said Navdeep Dhaliwal, CEO of Supreme Cannabis. "Our Company had a banner year that was headlined by our wholly-owned subsidiary, 7ACRES, generating the sixth highest revenue among Canadian licensed cannabis producers this past quarter. On a revenue basis, the first year of cannabis sales for 7ACRES was one of the best among any Canadian licensed cannabis producer, validating our belief that long-lasting value flows from foundational investments in high-end cannabis cultivation. Looking forward, we are eager to build on these accomplishments and make significant advancements by cementing 7ACRES as a leading premium flower brand, establishing export channels for Medigrow, launching jointly-developed products with Khalifa Kush Enterprises and more in 2019."

Final approval of the listing is subject to the Company meeting certain customary conditions required by the TSX. Supreme Cannabis will issue a statement once the TSX confirms the date on which trading on the TSX will commence. Upon completion of the final listing requirements, Supreme Cannabis' common shares will be delisted from the TSXV and will commence trading on the TSX under the symbol "FIRE".

About Supreme Cannabis

The Supreme Cannabis Company (TSXV: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1) is a Canadian publicly traded company committed to providing premium brands and products that proudly reflect its consumers, people and uniquely innovative culture. The Company's portfolio includes its wholly-owned subsidiary and award-winning brand, 7ACRES.

7ACRES is a federally licensed producer of cannabis operating inside a 342,000-square-foot facility in Kincardine, Ontario. 7ACRES is dedicated to providing consumers with a premium-quality product that recognizes its customers are informed, discerning and value a brand and culture that aligns with their principles. 7ACRES brand success has been reflected in its "Brand of the Year" award win at the 2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards, and in provincial supply agreements where 7ACRES' product is consistently listed in the highest brand category available to recreational consumers.

The Company's growing portfolio also includes an equity investment and long-term global distribution partnership with Lesotho-based Medigrow for the exporting of medical-grade cannabis oil.

The Supreme Cannabis Company has been a leading innovator in the sector including the design of growing facilities and development of operational excellence metrics. We are confident that together with our flagship brand, proprietary technology and products, truly unique culture, and industry-leading team, we will deliver our shareholders consistent long-term value creation.

