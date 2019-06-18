Supreme Cannabis Well-Positioned for Health Canada's Final Regulations for New Cannabis Products

TORONTO, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. ("Supreme Cannabis" or the "Company") (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1) welcome's Health Canada's final regulations for new cannabis products ("Health Canada's Regulations") and reiterates its expanded product strategy.

On June 14, 2019, Health Canada released to license holders amended cannabis regulations to permit the legal production and sale of three additional types of cannabis products, including, cannabis edibles, extracts and topicals. As anticipated, Health Canada's Regulations support Supreme Cannabis' expanded product strategy. Under its brands, Supreme Cannabis intends to create high-quality cannabis extracts, which include vaping liquids, concentrates, oils and tinctures.

With the announcement of Health Canada's Regulations, Supreme Cannabis is positioned to enter the extracts category alongside one of the most proven and established vaporizer companies in the world. As announced on June 7, 2019, Supreme Cannabis will enter the cannabis extracts category through its agreement with Pax Labs, Inc. ("PAX"). Under the agreement, Supreme Cannabis' wholly-owned subsidiary, 7ACRES, becomes one of only four licensed producers to supply cannabis pods for the PAX Era vaporizer in Canada. PAX has sold over 1.5 million devices worldwide and is known for its best-selling pen-and-pod system in the U.S.

In addition to its partnership with PAX, Supreme Cannabis intends to develop and commercialize a product lineup that includes extracts and oils under its exclusive partnership with Khalifa Kush Enterprises Canada ULC. The Company's strategic investment and proposed acquisition of Blissco Cannabis Corp. ("Blissco") will also provide the opportunity for new product development; under Blissco's brand, Supreme Cannabis intends to introduce oils and topicals for the premium wellness consumer.

"As we prepare to bring new products to market, we are pleased to see regulations that prioritize consumer safety and align with our focused and forward-looking approach," said Navdeep Dhaliwal, CEO of Supreme Cannabis. "Over the last year, we have made diligent investments to prepare for the cannabis extracts market, which in some legal U.S. states, represents upwards of 35% of industry sales. Supreme Cannabis has positioned brands, secured partnerships and developed inputs to address this meaningful segment of the market and introduce high-quality cannabis products as early as possible."

Health Canada's Regulations are expected to come into effect on October 17, 2019. On July 15, 2019, license holders can begin to submit requests for license amendments. On October 17, 2019, Health Canada's Regulations come into force and license holders can begin to submit new product notifications. The earliest anticipated date new products will be available for purchase is mid-December 2019.

