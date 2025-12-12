Supreme Court Birthright Citizenship Case Signals a Constitutional Crisis, Says Author of The Allegiance Paradox

"This Is a Test of Allegiance, Not Just Immigration Policy," Saviano Warns

Political theorist Sebastian Saviano says the Court's review exposes deeper fractures in American civic identity and national trust.

MIAMI, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the U.S. Supreme Court agreeing to hear a direct challenge to President Donald Trump's executive order restricting birthright citizenship, political theorist Sebastian Saviano says the case marks "the most consequential test of American civic identity in more than a century." Saviano, author of The Allegiance Paradox, argues that the Court's decision to review jus soli signals a crisis rooted not in immigration policy, but in the nation's weakening civic foundations.

The Allegiance Paradox book cover. Saviano explores how shifting norms around allegiance and citizenship have left foundational civic principles newly vulnerable. Cover of Legitimate Distrust by Sebastian Saviano, the forthcoming second volume in The Collapse of Trust series. The book examines how weakening institutions fuel conspiracy theories and civic fragmentation.

The Court is expected to hear arguments in spring 2026 and issue a ruling by summer. The justices will consider whether the longstanding jus soli principle—automatic citizenship for those born on U.S. soil—can withstand a direct, high-stakes challenge from a sitting administration's attempt to narrow its scope.

Saviano's book, released on Citizenship Day, September 17, 2025, warned that the nation was heading toward exactly this kind of constitutional confrontation. In The Allegiance Paradox, he argues that decades of policy drift, dual-citizenship norms, and weakening civic expectations have eroded the coherence of American citizenship, leaving foundational principles vulnerable to political reinterpretation.

"This case is not simply about immigration," Saviano said. "It raises the deeper question of whether citizenship still carries shared civic meaning—allegiance, responsibility, and mutual trust—or whether it has become a hollow administrative category. When the meaning of belonging collapses, foundational rules like birthright citizenship inevitably come under strain."

Saviano's analysis connects the Court's review to a broader crisis: the collapse of civic trust and the weakening of institutional legitimacy. That crisis is the subject of his forthcoming second volume in The Collapse of Trust series, Legitimate Distrust: Why Conspiracy Theories Grow When Institutions Fail, which examines how declining confidence in government, media, and major institutions fuels today's civic fractures.

"The upcoming book expands on themes raised in The Allegiance Paradox," Saviano added, "but this Supreme Court case places the first volume's arguments squarely—and urgently—at the center of national debate. The birthright citizenship fight is a constitutional flashpoint born from deeper fractures."

