Supreme Court Gerrymandering Decision Bolsters Need for Court Expansion

"Today, the Supreme Court had an opportunity to end the practice of partisan gerrymandering, but instead granted a permanent permission slip to lawmakers for their political power grab from voters. As Justice Kagan made clear in her dissent from the narrow 5-4 decision by Chief Justice Roberts, this Court abandoned making a decision rooted in its duty to protect democracy:

'I think it is important to underscore that fact: The majority disputes none of what I have said (or will say) about how gerrymanders undermine democracy. Indeed, the majority concedes (really, how could it not?) that gerrymandering is "incompatible with democratic principles.' -- Justice Elena Kagan

Now every voter is vulnerable in a system that allows manipulated district lines. The Roberts Court has undermined democracy yet again, and will continue to do so unless action is taken. Adding justices to the Supreme Court is the only option if democracy is to be saved."

The Supreme Court has broken democracy by dismantling the Voting Rights Act, allowing dark money to flood our politics, and approving partisan gerrymandering. The mission of Take Back the Court is to prevent the Court from striking down new laws designed to restore democracy. For more information, visit us at www.takebackthecourt.today and follow us on twitter @TakeBacktheCt.

