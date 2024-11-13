Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to Reflect on Her Memoir, Career, and Speech and Debate Journey in Exclusive Live Q&A Hosted by the National Speech & Debate Association

Before Justice Jackson sat on the highest court in the U.S., she competed in speech and debate. She cites in her new memoir "Lovely One" that the experience was formative in where she is now.

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Speech & Debate Association (NSDA) is honored to present a live virtual Q&A with Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on Friday, November 15, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. CST via Zoom. The event will feature a discussion of Justice Jackson's recently published memoir, her storied career, and the role that speech and debate played in shaping her path to the nation's highest court. Hosted by NSDA Executive Director J. Scott Wunn and two-time Informative Speaking national champion Anneteke Adoga, this highly anticipated event is open to all.

Ketanji Onyika Brown Jackson is a United States Supreme Court justice appointed in 2022. Before becoming a jurist, she competed in speech & debate in high school, making it all the way to the final round of Humorous Interpretation in 1988. Enjoy her entire performance, and discover how speech & debate can help you become a great leader at https://speechanddebate.org Live Q+A with the National Speech and Debate Association and Justice Jackson of the US Supreme Court.

In her memoir, Justice Jackson shares her journey from her early years in Miami to her historic role as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. She reflects on her high school speech and debate experience, where she competed in speaking events such as Original Oratory and Humorous Interpretation under the mentorship of her coach, Fran Berger. In 1988, Justice Jackson's performance (found here) took her to the final round of the national competition—a milestone that highlighted her skill in public speaking.

The event is free to attend. To register or learn more, visit NSDA Live Q&A with Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson .

