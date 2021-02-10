Supreme Court Justice Stephen G. Breyer Takes the Bench for Shakespeare Theatre Company's Virtual Mock Trial

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oyez, oyez, oyez! Shakespeare Theatre Company's annual Mock Trial, "the funniest, most entertaining event in Washington" (Roll Call) is now in session—virtually. On March 11, at 7:30 p.m. ET, audiences are invited to hear a mock appellate argument before a panel of judges, based on a legal issue arising out of a re-imagined plot point of The Winter's Tale. Audiences will be able to watch the proceedings online and even cast their own judgment before the panel renders their verdict.

Shakespeare Theatre Company presents Virtual Mock Trial

Shakespeare's The Winter's Tale has more royal scandals than four seasons of The Crown: accusations of adultery, jealous spouses, feigned deaths, a potential war with former allies, a hungry bear, and a statue brought to life.

Focusing on the royal rift between King Leontes and Queen Hermione of Sicily, this year's Mock Trial scenario A Winter's Tale of Marital Woe: Who's to Blame? finds the Queen's frenemy Paulina paying out of pocket after keeping the monarchs separated for sixteen years. Paulina will appeal the decision of the court, claiming piety for Apollo caused her to imprison the Queen and offer her alternative facts about the state of the royal marriage.

United States Supreme Court Justice Stephen G. Breyer will preside over the panel of judges, including Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod, United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. Makan Delrahim, Former Assistant Attorney General for the Antitrust Division, and Andrew Weissmann, Jenner & Block LLP, Former General Counsel of the Federal Bureau of Investigation,will serve as the Advocates for the Trial. Pamela Talkin, former Marshal of the United States Supreme Court and the first woman to hold this position will serve as the Marshal. Abbe Lowell (Winston & Strawn LLP), one of the nation's leading white-collar defense and trial lawyers and a longtime member of Shakespeare Theatre Company's Board of Trustees, will moderate. More participants will be announced soon.

Tickets to watch the virtual Mock Trial are $30; free for current students. Please RSVP here: https://www.shakespearetheatre.org/events/virtual-winter-mock-trial-2021/

The Shakespeare Theatre Company Bard Association is generously supported by Eversheds Sutherland LLP.

Members of the Press who would like to cover the Virtual Mock Trial should contact STC's Publicist Colleen Kennedy at [email protected]

About the Mock Trial Series

Since 1994, the Shakespeare Theatre Company has hosted a Mock Trial based on a Shakespeare play. The fictional court case poses a legal question, or questions, and the audience must act as the jury to decide the fate of the characters. The Trial examines the links between classic works and contemporary legal theory in a way that is both thought-provoking and entertaining.

The Mock Trial series features prominent law professionals as they explore the connection between classical theatre and modern-day law. Past participants include justices and judges from the United States Supreme Court, the Supreme Court of Canada, the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom, and the United States Court of Appeals, to name a few.

The Shakespeare Theatre Company's Bard Association offers lawyers and other individuals with legal ties the opportunity to experience classical theatre at its finest while building both personal and professional relationships. This unique affinity group provides a valuable connection between the legal community and the arts, through networking opportunities, enriching panel discussions and programs, including the popular Mock Trial event. For more information, please visit: https://www.shakespearetheatre.org/support/bard-association/

Media Contact:

Colleen Kennedy

[email protected]

202.547.3230 ext. 2344

SOURCE Shakespeare Theatre Company