Supreme Group Acquires Amendola, an Award-Winning Healthcare, Health Tech and Life Sciences PR and Marketing Agency

WEST CHESTER, Pa. and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Supreme Group today announced its strategic acquisition of Amendola Communications (Amendola), a recognized leader in providing integrated public relations, marketing, and social media services to healthcare, health tech and life sciences companies. Amendola will continue to operate under its brand name as a standalone organization within Supreme Group, with Jodi Amendola continuing to lead the organization as president.

"During the past two decades, we have considered the acquisitions of our client companies among our many successes, because it means you have built something of value that can be even more powerful as part of something bigger," said Jodi Amendola. "Joining Supreme Group is a founder's dream, as we will not only retain Amendola's autonomy to deliver the same strategic approach and services our clients have come to trust, but we will also level up our offerings by tapping into the wealth of expertise of the other Supreme Group companies, including digital marketing, enhanced lead generation, creative design services, and PhD-level clinical expertise. It is the ideal fit for Amendola clients and our team."

Amendola is the fifth agency to join Supreme's growing strategic platform dedicated to providing best-in-class marketing and communications services to a broad range of healthcare and life sciences companies. Supreme Group was formed following Trinity Hunt's majority investment in the digital agency Supreme Optimization in March 2023.

Amendola was founded more than two decades ago by Jodi and Ted Amendola to help promote emerging digital health technologies with a very clearly defined purpose: To improve healthcare for all stakeholders. Over the years, the company has expanded to include healthcare and life sciences more broadly, while continuing to grow as a leading health tech agency. From Fortune 500 companies to startups, Amendola has consistently taken companies from virtual unknowns to household names, and its programs have contributed to successful funding efforts, profitable acquisitions and IPOs. Its senior level "A-team" helps to set the agency apart. The company's 25 employees serve approximately 50 clients.

"When we learned about Amendola and its strong reputation and footprint, particularly in health tech, we knew the agency would fit in perfectly with the Supreme Group family of companies," said Tom Donnelly, CEO, Supreme Group. "We're impressed by Amendola's entrepreneurial, results-driven focus, and excited to help take the team to the next level with the combined strength of our experienced Supreme Group executive team and the platform's sister agencies."

In addition to Amendola, the Supreme Group's platform includes:

Supreme Optimization, a full-service life science- and healthcare-focused digital agency (founded by Sheldon Zhai in 2012 to provide best-in-class services including paid advertising, SEO, content marketing, analytics and website development)





in 2012 to provide best-in-class services including paid advertising, SEO, content marketing, analytics and website development) Health+Commerce, an integrated marketing and public relations agency serving medtech, biopharma and digital health companies





Clarity Quest, a health tech marketing and communications agency





BioStrata, a UK-based agency offering comprehensive marketing communication services to the life sciences sector

Mike Steindorf, partner at Trinity Hunt, said: "Trinity Hunt is a growth-oriented private equity firm that builds world-class companies within healthcare. With Tom's leadership as CEO and the supercharged platform of Supreme Optimization, Clarity Quest, BioStrata, Health+Commerce, and now Amendola, we are building something powerful in the life sciences and healthcare marketing and communications services business. We look forward to supporting and growing these companies and adding additional complementary businesses to the platform."

California Counsel Group and Gabriel & Ashworth served as advisors to Amendola.

About Supreme Group

Trinity Hunt-backed Supreme Group is a platform dedicated to providing best-in-class business and commercialization services to a broad range of life science and healthcare companies. Supreme Group's portfolio companies include Supreme Optimization, a life sciences-focused digital agency; Clarity Quest, a health IT marketing agency; Health+Commerce, an integrated marketing and public relations agency; BioStrata, a UK-based agency offering comprehensive integrated services to the life science sector; and Amendola, an integrated public relations, marketing, and social media agency serving healthcare, health tech and life science companies. For more information visit www.supremegroup.io.

About Trinity Hunt Partners

Trinity Hunt Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over $2 billion of assets under management focused on building leading business, healthcare, and consumer services companies. Trinity Hunt's mission is to provide the talent and strategic, operational, and financial capabilities needed to build entrepreneurial services companies into market leaders. For more information, visit www.trinityhunt.com.

About Amendola

Amendola, part of Supreme Group, is an award-winning, insights-driven public relations and marketing firm that integrates media relations, social media, content, and lead gen programs to move healthcare, life sciences/pharma and healthcare IT decision-makers to action. The agency represents some of the industry's best-known brands as well as groundbreaking startups that are disrupting the status quo. Nearly 90% of its client base represents multi-year clients and/or repeat client executives. Amendola's seasoned team of PR and marketing pros understand the ongoing complexities of the healthcare ecosystem and provide strategic guidance and creative direction to drive positive ROI, boost reputation and increase market share. Making an impact since 2003, Amendola combines traditional and digital media to fuel meaningful and measurable growth. For more information about the industry's "A-Team," visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn.

