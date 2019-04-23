Supski Manufacturing Corporation Receives Patents for the Supski Pole Paddle System and Quad Rail Slide Track

MARIETTA, Ga., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Supski Manufacturing Corporation announces the issuance of two US patents. The first patent is for the Supski Pole and Paddle System ( patent #10,046,838 ) which allows paddle boarders to propel a paddle board using an upper body technique similar to cross country skiing. The user can also sit down and row facing forward.

The Quad Rail Track, a novel design for two objects sliding against each other in a low friction environment. The Supski Pole and Paddle System allows the user to cross country ski (sort of) on water. You can also sit down and row facing forward.

The second patent is for the Quad Rail Slide Track ( patent #10,247,238 ), a novel design for having two objects slide against each other in a low friction environment without bearings. The track was developed so that the paddle slide box in the pole paddle system could slide up and down a track in and around salt water without corrosion. Guy Chaifetz, President of Supski, says "This design may have uses in other industries where moisture and corrosion may be an issue or roller bearings can wear out."

The SupTrax Paddle Board , which is used with the Supski and has the Quad Rail Tracks embedded in it, can be used for fishing and other leisure activities . Customizable mounting blocks slide up and down the tracks, lock anywhere in place and have accessories attached.

The Supski was introduced at Surf Expo in 2015 as an early prototype built in Mr. Chaifetz's garage. Based on the positive feedback he received at the trade show, he began transitioning from the garage to the manufacturing world. This transition took Mr. Chaifetz much longer than anticipated as his knowledge of 3D designing, molds and extrusions was nonexistent. Almost a year later, while Mr. Chaifetz was still getting educated and improving the Supski's design, he was offered the opportunity to work on a feature documentary film about a man with disabilities caused by Cerebral Palsy. As this has been his field for over thirty years, he put the Supski on pause and began work on the film. After almost two years, he has completed Micah's Presents , a story about Micah Bea-Taylor, which was produced from a library of over thirty years of Micah being filmed dealing with his disability together with recent interviews of teachers, caregivers and family members. Mr. Chaifetz says, "This is a crowning achievement of my career as a filmmaker." Anyone interested can visit Micah's Presents to learn more.

Having completed the film, Mr. Chaifetz is renewing his efforts in bringing his products to market. To that regard he says that what he has learned over these past four years is that while he may be an innovator, he is not a manufacturer. For that reason, he is looking to license his inventions to industry professionals.

For more information on his pursuits, please visit:

www.supski.com , www.suptrax.com , www.quadrailtrack.com and www.micahspresents.com .

Mr. Chaifetz can be reached at (561) 308-2625, at 213192@email4pr.com or through the contact page on any of the websites.

SOURCE Supski Manufacturing Corp.

Related Links

http://www.supski.com

