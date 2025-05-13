TOKYO, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prestige beauty brand SUQQU has unveiled a new setting powder housed in a compact crafted from Eastman Cristal™ One copolyester.

Recognizing the need for a suitable alternative to acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) in the base plate of its compact, SUQQU partnered with Eastman. Together, the two companies identified that Cristal One not only fulfilled SUQQU's rigorous functional criteria but also maintained a luxury aesthetic. This recyclable resin helped SUQQU offer its consumers a sustainable alternative in its iconic compact.

SUQQU launches sustainable makeup compact with Eastman Cristal™ One .

Eastman's Cristal One portfolio provides an end-of-life solution for cosmetics brands. The specialty PET is recognized by both the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) and RecyClass as being compatible with the resin identification code 1 (RIC1) stream, which means it can go directly into most municipal recycling systems.

As global sustainability regulations continue to evolve, SUQQU has designed its luxury compact to align with the European Commission's Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulations (PPWR) and is continuously working toward achieving full compliance.

Cristal One enhances both the durability and aesthetics of cosmetics packaging. The copolyester demonstrates superior performance compared to other candidate materials, such as PET, particularly excelling in drop impact resistance after secondary processing.

"Consumers are increasingly expecting brands to deliver sustainable options for their beauty products but are unwilling to give up on the elegance and design aspects of the package," said Tara Cary, Eastman marketing manager for cosmetic packaging. "By adopting materials like Cristal One, brands like SUQQU meet these aesthetic demands and also contribute to environmental responsibility."

Cristal One also meets the stringent requirements of SUQQU's design and performance standards. It allows for perfect shape while providing a deep, glossy black finish that enhances the product's luxury appeal. This could not be done with the ABS the brand previously used.

"Consumers love that this product is beautiful, durable and reusable," Cary said. "It allows them to do their part to contribute to the environment, and it's also designed to look like a fashion accessory that's so beautiful you just want to show it to everyone."

The sustainable makeup compact is available online and in stores in Japan and overseas. For more information, visit suqqu.com.

Since the setting powder launched with the adoption of Cristal One in February, the product has sold well within the market. It has significantly exceeded SUQQU's expectations, achieving over 187% of its monthly target sales.

SUQQU's parent company, Kao, has used Eastman's materials for many years. The company has stated that Eastman is its first choice for professional support, technical service, marketing and quality products.

About SUQQU

Founded in 2003, SUQQU is a prestigious Japanese beauty brand renowned for its high-quality skincare and makeup products. SUQQU comes from the Japanese expression for "a figure standing tall." Graceful, independent, vibrantly silky. The name signifies the image of a dignified and graceful woman. SUQQU responds to the needs of changing lifestyles, values and times while helping you to beautifully evolve with them. That is SUQQU's unchanged mission since its birth. SUQQU resonates with the kind of individuals who know values and genuine qualities, who choose products with inherent value to themselves, those with sophisticated taste, rich experience & mature, refined sensibility.

About Eastman

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive company, Eastman employs approximately 14,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2024 revenue of approximately $9.4 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.

Media Contact:

Eastman

Jacob Teetzmann, APR

Tombras

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2683707/Eastman_x_SUQQU_sustainable_makeup_compact.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2400246/Eastman_Logo.jpg