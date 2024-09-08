SUR-FURS PREPPED TO FETCH TOP HONORS AT HELEN WOODWARD ANIMAL CENTER'S 19TH ANNUAL SURF DOG SURF-A-THON

The event was the first-of-its-kind, turning 'dogs on surfboards' into a platform to raise life-saving funds. Post this

It's looking like a hot day for a FURocious surf competition on west-coast waves. Helen Woodward Animal Center's Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon was the first-of-its-kind, turning 'dogs on surfboards' into a platform to raise life-saving funds and remind the world that "man's best friend" can do phenomenal things.

The surfing canines will compete in 10-minute heats. SurFURs will show off their skills before a panel of judges consisting of surf pros and aficionados. Furry comPETitors will be judged on the length of their ride, wave technique, enthusiasm and confidence on the board. First, second, and third place winners will be awarded for each weight class - with first-place winners moving on to the finals to compete for the crowning title – Best-In-Surf.

Dogs and their humans will also be competing in a separate Freestyle Surf Contest where points are awarded for creativity! Two crowd-favorite categories return! First up are the Duos & Trios. What's better than one dog on a surf board? Two, or even three dogs on a single surf board! Later in the day, dogs and their favorite humans will catch PAWty waves in the Peeps & Pups tandem competition!

The fun doesn't stop once on shore. Spectators will not want to miss other family-friendly activities like live beach tunes; the crowd-pleasing Canine Costume Contest (the 2024 theme is Classic Americana); a FREE special Kid's Activity area – with crafts and games; the BARKet Place featuring a variety of pet-focused exhibitor booths; a free agility course for dogs; a special honorary ceremony to recognize Surf Dog legend and fundraiser – Samson; and the exciting Surf Dog awards ceremony!

In addition to the joy and amazing athleticism of the event, Helen Woodward Animal Center's Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon is the only one of its kind where 100% of the proceeds go directly to supporting orphan pets and programs.

Portions of today's competition will be streamed live on https://www.facebook.com/surfdogsurfathon/ at 8:30 a.m. PST.

For more information on Helen Woodward Animal Center's Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon, visit https://animalcenter.org/surf-dog-surf-a-thon/ or call 858-756-4117.

