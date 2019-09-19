Sur La Table Employees Sickened by Toxic Black Mold From Neighboring Restaurant

DALLAS, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight employees of a Sur La Table location in Plano have filed suit against the store's former restaurant neighbor, claiming that failure to fix the restaurant's leaking dishwasher exposed them to toxic mold.

The lawsuit claims that water leakage from the Ziziki restaurant's dishwasher next door to the upscale kitchenware retailer began as early as 2014 and went unrepaired, even though the restaurant's management and the property owner knew about the problem. The restaurant and the retailer shared a common wall until Ziziki's moved from the location, on Preston Road just south of Spring Creek Parkway, in May of 2019.

In July 2019, as Sur La Table employees were experiencing ongoing breathing problems and other health concerns, air quality tests inside the store revealed high concentrations of Stachybotrys mold, also known as "black mold." There was also visible evidence of fungal growth found on the walls and inside the sheetrock of the store.

"This is awful, not just for these employees, but for all of the other people at Sur La Table and Ziziki's who were exposed," said Dallas attorney Tom Carse of the Carse Law Firm, who represents the employees in a lawsuit against Ziziki's as well as the property owner and the shopping center's manager.

"There is also the question about whether customers at these two establishments were exposed," said Mr. Carse. "I don't know the answer, but I know my clients have been injured. They all like their jobs and want to continue working at the store, but are also greatly concerned about the effects of toxic mold on their health."

The case is John Charles et al. v. Z-3 Restaurants, LLC et al., No. 19-05365, in Dallas County Court at Law No. 3.

The Carse Law Firm is a Dallas-based personal injury law firm representing individuals and families in cases involving car and truck accidents, workplace injuries, defective medical devices, prescription drugs and other matters. More information is available at https://carselaw.com/.

