Sur La Table Introduces Educational Trips Series for Consumers Craving a Deep Dive into Renowned Culinary Destinations in Collaboration with Academic Travel Abroad Inc.

'Sur La Table Culinary Journeys' will roll out this fall with trips to France, a homage to the brand's roots

SEATTLE, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sur La Table, a nationwide specialty retailer of cookware, kitchen electrics, and bakeware, is thrilled to announce the launch of an interactive series of educational trips for consumers hungry for authentic, immersive experiences throughout the world in partnership with Academic Travel Abroad Inc., an educational travel provider with 70+ years catering to some of the country's most prestigious organizations.

"As travel and food truly go hand in hand to make a memorable experience, we are more than thrilled to introduce this new series with Academic Travel Abroad Inc.," said Meredith Abbot, Culinary Director and trip expert at Sur La Table. "Our mission at Sur La Table is to bring people together through the celebration of food, and this new series will do just that."

With detailed itineraries for each trip, travelers will benefit from behind-the-scenes access to each location with the opportunity to explore new tastes and cultures. Guests will enjoy immersion into local customs and traditions with exclusive food tours, cooking classes, and access to artisan workshops. To kick off the series, Sur La Table is hosting two Culinary Journeys during the fall in France, which will pay homage to the founders' inspiration for starting Sur La Table. Looking ahead to 2025, trips include Paris, France and the South of Italy.

A Taste of Northwestern France in Normandy and Brittany hosted from September 1 through September 8 will immerse travelers into the rich gastronomic culture – the charming seaside villages, organic farms, and vibrant local markets. Travelers will participate in hands-on experiences, including a crepe-making class, a visit to the famous island and abbey of Mont Saint-Michel - a natural and architectural hallmark of Normandy - and a live demonstration on preparing shrimp led by a local head chef.

A Taste of Provence and the French Riviera in Marseille and Nice hosted from September 29 through October 6 offers programming including exclusive food tours, hands-on cooking classes, access to artisan workshops, and more that will take you under the tablecloth of iconic French cuisine. Travelers will not only experience the regional dishes but will also learn about the culture and history that underpins the vibrant food scene of Southern France. Guests will be able to participate in once-in-a-lifetime experiences including a private, before-hours tour of the Maison Empereur, an iconic heritage hardware store that sells over 60,000 unique wares.

Current pricing starts at $7,995 for double occupancy. For more information about the tour packages, itineraries, and travel dates, visit www.surlatableculinaryjourneys.com and for information on Sur La Table, visit www.surlatable.com.

About Sur La Table

Our company started with a simple idea: Make good food. Share it. Do it often. Sur La Table is as close to this mission today as the day we opened our doors in Seattle's Pike Place Market in 1972. From the beginning, our founder Shirley Collins partnered with the world's best chefs and kitchen brands to bring customers trusted tools to make delicious memories. Our resident chefs teach 60,000 cooking classes a year to more than 700,000 people in our kitchens and now online. With stores across the US and many local cooking schools, Sur La Table is a resource for cooks of all levels. And we continue to create happiness through cooking and sharing good food. Make More Gather Often. That's our invitation to you.

About Marquee Brands

Marquee Brands is a leading global brand owner, marketer, and media company. Owned by investor funds managed by Neuberger Berman, one of the world's leading employee-owned investment managers, Marquee Brands targets high quality brands with strong consumer awareness and long-term growth potential. Marquee Brands seeks to identify brands in various consumer product segments with the goal of expanding their reach across retail channel, geography and product category while preserving the brand heritage and enhancing the ultimate consumer experience. The company's portfolio of notable brands includes Martha Stewart, BCBG Group, Ben Sherman, Dakine, Sur La Table, Body Glove, Emeril Lagasse, Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in a Pod, and Bruno Magli. Through its global team of professionals and partners, Marquee Brands monitors trends and markets in order to grow and manage brands in partnership with retailers, licensees and manufacturers through engaging, impactful strategic planning, marketing, and ecommerce. marqueebrands.com

About Academic Travel Abroad Inc.

Academic Travel Abroad, Inc. is an educational travel provider for some of the world's most prestigious organizations. Riding the post-war wave of interest in travel to Europe, ATA launched operations in 1950 by assisting universities and cultural institutions in the creation of group travel programs for their members. Today, ATA is a leader in educational and branded group travel and offers an array of programs and services that marry travel and learning, such as study abroad programs, call center services, and international conferences.

