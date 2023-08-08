Sur-Seal Acquires Ameritape, Expanding Custom Engineering, Converting, and Manufacturing Capabilities

Sur-Seal, a leader in the field of engineered sealing solutions, has acquired Ameritape

CINCINNATI, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sur-Seal, a leader in the custom sealing solutions industry, has acquired Ameritape, a Florida-based company specializing in custom die cutting, slitting, laminating, and CNC cutting. The acquisition will help Sur-Seal and Ameritape better serve their expanded customer base and continue their recent growth.

Sur-Seal Ohio Facility
Sur-Seal Ohio Facility

"We are thrilled about the acquisition of Ameritape," explains Dana Waterman, Chief Executive Officer of Sur-Seal. "Their similar end market exposure and competitive positioning to Sur-Seal means that the Ameritape team will be able to partner with Sur-Seal to provide customers with sophisticated engineered material solutions. We value Ameritape's expertise in end-to-end markets such as aerospace, medical and renewable energy. We look forward to combining our capabilities for a comprehensive offering."

The acquisition of Ameritape expands Sur-Seal's engineering capabilities, including performance materials expertise and enhanced manufacturing techniques. The organization looks forward to continuing to provide customized gaskets and other sealing and filtering components using the most effective manufacturing techniques available. Additionally, Sur-Seal is pleased to expand our customer relationships in the Southern U.S.

"We are delighted to be acquired by Sur-Seal as they are a company that shares our values of superior customer service and a positive work culture to provide custom engineered solutions," says Tom Whipple, former owner of Ameritape and current Director of Sur-Seal Jacksonville. "In addition to offering a variety of die-cut options, we can now offer custom rubber, silicone molded and extruded parts. We also believe our customers will appreciate the expansion of our supply chain services that includes storage, kitting and parts assembly."

About Sur-Seal

Sur-Seal, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, with manufacturing & service centers in North Carolina, Mexico, and China, strives to live a mission of being Advanced Material Solutions. The company does business in 25 countries, with over 250 OEM customers, including more than 20 long-term Fortune 500 partners. Established in 1965, Sur-Seal is a company with a passion for fostering a strong culture and is proud to have been recognized as a Best Place to Work. The Company is ISO-9001 and AS9100 certified and offers many MilSpec and ASTM-certified raw materials. For more information about Sur-Seal, visit the site at: https://www.sur-seal.com.

