Sur-Seal® Company Launches SUR-COOL® Products

CINCINNATI, OH, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sur-Seal® Company, a custom sealing solutions industry leader, has launched a unique new product line. The Sur-Cool® line is a comprehensive lineup of silicone thermal interface materials that combines quality, ease of use, and affordability to bring engineers solutions that are finally made easy. This proprietary product line spans four different unique types of products.

The lineup includes:

Sur-Cool Thermal Tape 120V

Sur-Cool Silicone Thermal Gap Pads: 150V, 300V, 500V, 800V, and Ultra Soft

Sur-Cool SFR: 100V, 150V, 200V, and 300V

Sur-Cool Phase Change 300V

"We are pleased to be able to offer state-of-the-art thermal interface materials that are made to meet real-world expectations," explains Larry Faist, president, and chief executive officer of Sur-Seal. "Sur-Seal is committed to our customer satisfaction, and bringing quality thermal material options to our customers is a priority."

Sur-Seal's Sur-Cool line of proprietary thermal interface materials takes the guesswork out of choosing the right materials. Featuring easy-to-use products with reliable quality at the right price, the Sur-Cool line allows design engineers to make informed decisions about the products they are using. Sur-Seal strives to be a continued leader in thermal interface materials by bringing quality products like the Sur-Cool line to their customers. For more information on Sur-Cool, visit https://www.sur-seal.com/products/sur-cool/

About Sur-Seal

Sur-Seal® Company, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, with service centers in Ohio, New Hampshire, Mexico, and China, offers custom engineering and supply chain solutions. The company does business in 25 countries, with over 200 OEM customers, including 15 long-term Fortune 500 partners. Sur-Seal was founded as a family-owned business in 1965 and is currently owned by Heartwood Partners, a Connecticut-based private equity firm. Sur-Seal is a company with a passion for fostering a strong culture and is proud to have been recognized as a Best Place to Work locally and nationally. For more information about Sur-Seal, visit the site at: https://www.sur-seal.com

Logo and product photos can be found here.

SOURCE Sur-Seal

Related Links

www.sur-seal.com

