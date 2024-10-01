Sur-Seal poised for its next chapter of growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sur-Seal, a leader in the custom sealing and converting industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Pete Futia as CEO.

Futia is well-positioned to take over the helm, bringing a wealth of converting experience to Sur-Seal, having served in the President role over Sur-Seal's manufacturing facilities and service centers in North Carolina, Ohio, Mexico, and China. He previously led Mueller Custom Cut as General Manager since 2005, which Sur-Seal acquired in 2021.

Pete Futia

Pete has held various general management, operations and sales and marketing roles in his 30-year career in the converting industry including a successful streak with 3M. He serves as an IR/Trane supplier council member and sits on the 3M Convertor Markets Advisory Council. Under Pete's leadership Mueller was acknowledged as a 4-time top workplace by the Charlotte Observer and nominated as a top family-owned business by Charlotte Business Journal. "With the strength of our management and manufacturing teams, I am excited to lead Sur-Seal to serve our loyal customer base and respond to the needs of new customers," Futia said.

"We are privileged to have Pete leading Sur-Seal through its next phase of growth," said Jim Wilz a member of the Sur-Seal Board of Directors.

About Sur-Seal

Sur-Seal, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with manufacturing & service centers in North Carolina, Ohio, Mexico, and China, is an industry-leading provider of advanced material solutions. The company does business in 25 countries, with over 250 OEM customers, including more than 20 long-term Fortune 500 partners. Established in 1965, Sur-Seal is a company with a passion for fostering a strong culture and is proud to have been recognized as a Best Place to Work in Charlotte and Cincinnati numerous times. The Company is ISO-9001 and AS9100 certified and offers many MilSpec and ASTM-certified raw materials. For more information about Sur-Seal, visit the site at: https://www.sur-seal.com

SOURCE Sur-Seal