Suraksha Naturals' BHB Salt Takes Keto to a Whole New Level

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by the holistic practice of Ayurveda, Suraksha Naturals takes wellness to the next level. For instance, Ayurvedic practitioners diversify their palettes with a variety of organic foods. Each flavor corresponds with a specific type of energy, or dosha, that an individual is believed to exude. The five-thousand-year-old philosophy of Ayurveda is a natural way to seek unity between one's appetite and lifestyle. Both Ayurveda and the keto diet are proven tactics to optimize personal health. So, Suraksha Naturals has developed nutraceuticals that follow Ayurvedic principles and support ketosis, combining the two ideologies into a singular wellness platform. The company has titled their unique brand of health products as "Keto-Veyda." Of all the offerings available in the Suraksha Naturals online shop, the BHB Salt supplement represents the apex of their endeavors.

BHB stands for Beta-Hydroxybutyrate but, for the purposes of this article, it might as well serve as an abbreviation for "Better Have Beta." This compound is a ketone that is naturally produced when the body breaks down fat. BHB makes up over 75% of the ketones normally found within the bloodstream. Unlike other ketones, which exit the body through perspiration, BHB sticks around and serves as fuel for athletic individuals going through ketosis. In fact, the metabolic state of "ketosis" - in which the body burns fat instead of carbs - gets its name from the increase in ketones that occurs during the process.

There are two types of Beta-Hydroxybutyrate, D-BHB and L-BHB. The first supports a youthful supply of energy at the cellular level while the second aids in the ketosis-initiated breakdown of fat. BHB maintains heart health, bone structure, immunity, and stress management. It's the ketone to beat when looking to optimize performance-based workouts. And BHB goes deeper than muscles. It interacts with DNA itself, accessing and activating proteins that form the building blocks of our genetic makeup. Remember, BHB isn't a quick energy fix. It's a natural compound that keeps your body active long after the workout is done.

Even if you strictly adhere to your own keto diet, the addition of Ayurvedic practices may provide an extra boost to your health plan. As for Suraksha Naturals' offerings, Beta-Hydroxybutyrate is the alpha dog of ketones and BHB Salt is the type-A of supplements. Here, Suraksha Naturals has a product that provides essential nutrients and supports energy levels. And, ultimately, BHB Salt fits well within the standards that Suraksha Naturals have set for their Keto-Veyda product line.

