Suraksha Naturals Combines Modern Innovation with Traditional Wellness Practices in Their Revolutionary "Ketoveyda" Product Line

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry trailblazer, Suraksha Naturals is set to debut their line of specialty keto wellness products to the United States. Suraksha's Ketoveyda product-line works synergistically with a keto diet, and is created utilizing traditional Ayurvedic practices, enhanced by modern innovation.

While the benefits of a Keto diet may be life-changing for many people, cutting out complex carbohydrates leaves the body without a means to ingest some key nutrients.

Suraksha Naturals has pioneered a line of products called Ketoveyda, with meal options and supplements that help the body recover the nutrients that might be lost to a conventional keto diet.

For example, Ketoveyda offers supplements specifically designed for Kidney Support, because on a keto diet, the kidneys may not get nutritional support from carb-heavy fruits and vegetables, which can lead to kidney stones and other health issues. Ketoveyda's Kidney Support Remedy helps to kickstart healthy kidney function with Ayurvedic herbs, while also acting as an anti-inflammatory, all while allowing customers to maintain their Keto diet.

Originating over five thousand years ago, Ayurveda refers to a traditional type of diet, practice, and medical treatments that address the body in a holistic way, meaning they treat the entire body and its overall health, rather than narrowing in on specific ailments.

Ayurvedic Medicine is used to treat a wide variety of troubles, from emotional stress, to dietary ills, to acute physical ailments. Principles of Ayurvedic Medicine are based in the notion that the body has an intrinsic tendency towards inner balance, and that this balance can be maintained through careful upkeep of the body's flow of energy. While every human body has their own set of challenges and needs, Ayurveda supports the body's ability to recover from ailments and illnesses, and maintain health.

Some basic practices of an Ayurvedic diet include eating according to your energy type, or your dosha. Different types of Doshas include, Veta, Pitta, and Kapha. Another tenant is the inclusion of six different "tastes" in every meal, sweet, salty, sour, bitter, pungent and acrid. The principals of an Ayurvedic diet may sound complex, but the concept is simple - eat with the natural flow of your body's needs, and include a complexity of flavors and nutrients in each meal. By eating different flavors, satisfying different dietary requirements, the body is kept in a balanced state, and can reap the nutritional benefits.

While Ayurvedic diets have been around for thousands of years, Suraksha is bringing the practice into the 21st century by asking the question, How can Ayurvedic Herbal Remedies be used in conjunction with a modern Keto diet?

Not only is Suraksha the first in their industry to release this specialized line of products, but the company prides themselves on being one hundred percent based in nutrition science, employing an acclaimed team of research professionals. Suraksha says they are inspired by the deep roots of Ayurveda practices, and they have been proudly expanding their reach both domestically, and internationally since their inception in 2003. As an industry leader in their field, Suraksha has helped drive the global social movement towards healthy living, both at home in India, and abroad.

Suraksha Naturals Inc is Group Company of Suraksha, which comprises of Suraksha Pharma, Suraksha Research Foundation, Suraksha Foils, Suraksha Singapore, Scoat Pharma, Roorkee Research Labs, MMC Healthcare, Sumages Pharma and Surax Healthcare.

Suraksha Group is vertically diversified Pharmaceutical, Neutraceutical, Cosmetics and Herbal manufacturing, marketing, exporting and research group which has presence in over 25+ countries.

