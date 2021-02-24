Suraksha Naturals Continues to Push for Expansive International Growth

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Suraksha Naturals is an India-based brand that has been making a splash in the health and wellness market for nearly two decades. The company's unique products focus on fusing two valuable concepts together: 21st-century science and ancient holistic traditions.

The former shows up in Suraksha Naturals' commitment to quality. In the brand's own words, "We hold ourselves to the highest standard of product and research quality, proudly utilizing our team of field experts, from inception to creation of all of our products." While Suraksha Naturals' quality R&D efforts are already commendable, the brand goes further by coupling this attention to detail with time-honored ayurvedic traditions. This ancient lifestyle includes "diet, practice, and medical treatments that address the body in a holistic way." In other words, Suraksha Naturals' products aim to treat overall bodily health rather than focusing on specific conditions and side effects.

Nowhere is this synergistic combination of past and the present concepts more apparent than in the company's groundbreaking Keto-Veyda product line. The unique series of keto-friendly supplements are designed to fill in well-known nutritional gaps created by the popular diet. The goal isn't to address existing ailments and poor health conditions. Instead, Keto-Veyda supplements aim to strengthen existing health by rounding out the missing links of the keto lifestyle, turning it into a powerfully effective dietary option.

Needless to say, Suraksha Naturals' exceptional approach to health and wellness has been turning heads for years — and more recently beyond the borders of the brand's home country. In the last few years, Suraksha Naturals has made a concerted effort to expand the availability of its popular products to a larger international crowd. The effort to grow its customer base has included both e-commerce expansion and pursuing brick-and-mortar retailers.

The brand has found traction through multiple showings at the ECRM (Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing) conference in the past. Even when the event, which attracts many of America's biggest retailers, shifted to an online format during the coronavirus pandemic, Suraksha Naturals still managed to impress.

Suraksha Naturals has a passionate and growing global customer audience and a strong international foundation in place. With its products firmly established online and a brick-and-mortar presence likely to balloon as storefronts reopen, the brand has clearly found its sea legs on the international stage. Working from a place of strength, the company is poised to make the leap into the big leagues without breaking a sweat as pandemic restrictions finally begin to ease in the coming months.

