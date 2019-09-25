Suraksha Naturals Debuts Their "Ketoveyda" Product Line at September's Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing Conference

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- India-based health and wellness brand, Suraksha Naturals, wows perspective retailers this month at September's Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) Conference, in Orlando, Florida. The theme for September's ECRM program is Vitamin and micronutrients, Weight Management, Sports Nutrition and Hemp Solutions, a perfect fit for Suraksha breakthrough Ketoveyda product line.

Suraksha Naturals is focused on how Ayurvedic Herbal Remedies should be used in conjunction with a modern Keto diet to promote wellness. As more people adopt a Keto diet for health reasons and need for products that work in harmony with keto dietary restrictions has grown. While the benefits of a Keto diet may be life-changing, by eliminating all micro nutrients and carbohydrates leaves the body deficient in specific nutrients. For this reason, Suraksha Naturals has engineered their Ketoveyda product line. Ketoveyda's products, like meal options and supplements, work in harmony with a keto diet to recover vital nutrients.

For example, people on a keto diet may not receive the same level of liver-specific nutritional support as they usually get from a diet includes carb-heavy fruits and vegetables. Ketoveyda's Liver Support Remedy helps to protect Liver function with Ayurvedic herbs. Utilizing combinations of Ayurvedic herbs such as Milk Thistle (Silybum marianum), Artichoke (Cynara scolymus), Kalmegh (Andrographis paniculata), Turmeric (curcuma longa) and Long Pepper (piper longum), to help alleviate the stress of a high fat diet. These herbs are formulated to protect and support healthy function of both the liver and kidneys.

Ketoveyda's Kidney support formula designed to protect kidney and entire urinary tract for its normal function. Since people in the early stages of keto diet are prone to dehydration issues and frequent stone formation in kidney. Ketoveyda's herbal combination - Dandelion (Taraxacum officinale), Uva ursi (Arctostaphylos uvaursi), Goksura (Tribulus terrestis), Coriander (Coriandrum sativum), Turmeric (Curcuma longa), Long pepper (Piper longum), Sigru (Moringa oleifera) prevent kidney damage, kidney stone formation, improve urine flow and restore normal kidney function.

Ketoveyda draws on the five thousand-year-old tradition of Ayurvedic principles & practices. Ayurvedic principle & practices includes diet, medicine, and overall holistic wellness. Holistic medicine is the treatment of the entire body in an effort to maintain wellness, rather than symptomatic treatment of ailments as their flare up and become a problem. Ayurvedic Medicine works on the notion that the body has an intrinsic tendency towards wellness, or "inner balance," and that this balance can be maintained through upkeep of the body's flow of energy.

Suraksha is the first in their industry to combine ancient tradition with new dietary research, employing a team of acclaimed nutrition science professionals.

Since Suraksha established on 2003, Suraksha has experienced profound growth both at home, in India, and abroad. Their successful debut at ECRM is only their first step into the U.S. retail market, and already their future is looking bright. Look for Suraksha Naturals and their Ketoveyda product line for sale in the United States in fall 2019.

