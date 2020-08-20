Suraksha Naturals Entire Keto-Veyda Product Line Is Now Available on UltimateHealthSuperstore.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With more customers buying their supplements from home than ever before, the e-commerce market has become an integral aspect of any brand's success. Supplemental nutrition brand Suraksha Naturals has been expanding their e-commerce reach throughout 2020, but recently they've added listings on UltimateHealthSuperstore.com.

Maintaining a presence on a variety of e-commerce stores has been a successful strategy for Suraksha Naturals since more sites means more traffic, more visibility, and a more diverse customer base who may otherwise not have come across Suraksha Naturals' products. Ultimate Health Superstore has been growing in popularity over the past three years, now offering upwards of two hundred highly specialized health and wellness brands, with more than 3,000 products in stock. Known for their fast shipping times, Ultimate Health Superstore is a strong addition to any online retail lineup.

The products that are available through Ultimate Health Superstore are vetted for quality and integrity on a personal level not often offered by larger online retailers, so Suraksha Naturals knew that in choosing to partner with Ultimate Health Superstore their products would be showcased in a way that played to their strengths.

E-commerce sales now make up more than two-thirds of the entire supplement market, with those figures expected to double over the next decade. Suraksha Naturals currently has products available across the web with plans to add a host of new retailers to their e-commerce lineup, but the company says they feel confident in the individualized treatment they have received so far in their partnership with Ultimate Health Superstore.

In the highly competitive supplement market, Suraksha Naturals' products stand out because of their commitment to ingredients that work. Suraksha Naturals' specialty product line, Keto-Veyda fills in the gaps where the keto diet leaves off with products like their Kidney Support herbal supplements, MCT oil capsules, and sprayable B12 vitamins. Suraksha Naturals' products are proven as it relates to both quality and efficacy, but they are also one of a kind in that all of Suraksha Naturals' products are developed utilizing Ayurvedic practices.

Ayurvedic practices seek to achieve balance in the body in order to maintain a healthy flow of energy, which ultimately keeps the body in better health, rather than simply treating ailments as they emerge. Ayurveda achieves this balance through eating, drinking and taking supplements in accordance with one's own bodily needs.

Currently, one of Suraksha Naturals' most popular products is their MCT oil capsules. MCT oil has been well known throughout the health and wellness industry because it plays a major role in the world of holistic wellness. MCT oil stands for "medium-chain triglyceride," a compound made of medium-chain fatty acids. MCT oil is most commonly sourced from coconuts, but it is also available from other food sources. However, it can be tough to get enough MCT oil in a regular diet, so for some people, Suraksha Natural's MCT capsules have been life-changing.

Supplemental nutrition is already a more than $130 billion industry and shows no sign of slowing in the next five years. Through their partnership with Ultimate Health Superstore, Suraksha Naturals is continuing their trend of online retail growth as well. Look for Suraksha Naturals for sale through various e-commerce stores including UltimateHealthSuperstore.com

