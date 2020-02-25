Suraksha Naturals is Ready to Show Off Their Innovative Keto-Veyda Product Line at ECRM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Suraksha Naturals gears up to attend the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) Conference next month with its highly specialized Keto-Veyda product line. The ECRM conference is a networking event in which some of the largest retailers in the United States have the opportunity to meet with both new and established brands from all over the world, effectively launching new products in the American market.

Suraksha Naturals is no stranger to retail success. With products sold across the globe, Suraksha is known for its superior product quality, and for filling a previously untapped niche in the health and wellness market.

Suraksha specializes in creating holistic products that work with the body's natural tendency towards balance, as per the Ayurvedic tradition of wellness practices. All products in the Keto-Veyda product line are keto-friendly and work in tandem with a keto diet to maintain overall health. Suraksha's products step in to fill the gaps left by other keto products by providing proprietary herbal products for vital support to the liver and kidneys specifically formulated to protect organ tissue from losing nutrients while on a keto diet.

ECRM's March 22-25 program has a focus on Healthy Living, Vitamin and Nutrition, making this conference the perfect opportunity for Suraksha to shop their products to U.S. retailers. Healthy living is Suraksha's primary goal. The company states that rather than creating products intended to constantly "fix" physical ailments, they formulate products to work with the human body in natural harmony and helping to make wellness a daily practice.

One example of their modern science meets ancient wisdom approach to wellness is Suraksha's Carnilite Capsules. The primary ingredient in their Carnilite Capsules is the amino acid, L-Carnitine (as L-Carnitine –L Tartrate). L-Carnitine is both popular with athletes and those who research "brain-hacking," the science of utilizing supplemental health to increase brain function. L-Carnitine's job in the body is to convert fatty acids into energy, by moving them from the blood to the mitochondria. For this reason, L-Carnitine is used by people who need an energy boost during their workout, and for people who are naturally deficient in this amino acid, making it difficult to burn fat.

The Healthy Living, Vitamin and Nutrition program for ECRM will take place in St. Louis, Missouri, with an impressive call-sheet featuring brands and retailers from all over the United States and abroad. Suraksha Naturals is sure to stand out in a crowd for their proven track record of product sales and product effectiveness while keeping true to their all-natural promise.

Find them in St. Louis, Missouri, March 22nd to 25th at the Hyatt Regency at the Arch.

