Suraksha Naturals Keto-Veyda Product Line Is Now For Sale Through Overstock.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Suraksha Naturals makes the move to Overstock.com, as the health and wellness brand continues to expand their e-commerce portfolio throughout 2020. Partnering with Overstock.com has been a prudent move for Suraksha, as the retail giant boasts one of the largest followings on the web.

With more people staying safe and buying from home, maintaining a diverse range of e-commerce options is critical to any brand's success, but selling through massive online retailers like Overstock comes with additional benefits. Exposure is a major factor in expanding Suraksha's customer base since their natural, keto-friendly Ketoveyda product line has a greater chance of connecting with new buyers if it is sold through websites where people are already buying their household essentials.

In the last four months, Overstock has gained popularity, with their value doubling since last May. This makes it an integral time to sign on with this industry giant and make connections looking forward towards the future of web-based commerce.

Suraksha's products have also been faring well throughout 2020, with a massive expansion across e-commerce platforms following multiple successes at industry trade shows and conferences. Suraksha's Ketoveyda product line is one of a kind, fulfilling a niche otherwise left unserved by the health and wellness market.

Suraksha Naturals creates products that work through the use of traditional Ayurvedic wellness practices, with a modern twist. While Ayurvedic products in the U.S. have often been limited to high-priced oils and lotions, Suraksha Naturals wants to broaden the availability and range of Ayurvedic wellness products on American shelves. As the company has expanded throughout 2020, they've generated a buzz as one of the only purveyors of Ayurvedic products that can be used in tandem with a Keto diet.

Not only is Suraksha one of the only purveyors of Ayurvedic products on the market in the U.S., but they are completely changing the game with the integration of keto-friendly products. Products in the Ketoveyda line pick up where keto diets leave off, offering supplemental support to the liver, kidneys, and brain, all with the low-carb, fat-burning qualities of other, mainstream keto products.

Supplement sales of all types have been on the rise in the United States, but it can be difficult to find natural, herbal remedies that meet the high standards and nutritional needs of many customers. Making products available through a host of different mainstream sellers has set Suraksha Naturals up to flourish in the coming year, as web-based sales continue to rise.

Find Suraksha Naturals Ketoveyda product line for sale through their company website, surakshanaturals.com, and Overstock.com.

Please direct inquiries to:

Sophie Boyce

(954) 648-2207

[email protected]

SOURCE Suraksha Naturals