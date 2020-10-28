Suraksha Naturals Rejuvenates with their Rejuvenator Spray

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The keto diet isn't some new health craze. Its roots go deep, stretching back for generations. The health and wellness company, Suraksha Naturals, invests in this rich history with their special Keto-Veyda formula. By marrying tradition with innovation, they have crafted a line of nutraceuticals that emphasizes the kind of healthy and clean living that would have been available to people of the past - before preservatives and other less-than-natural chemicals entered our mass-produced food sources. Suraksha Naturals has a holistic answer for many health questions, but their catch-all product is the Rejuvenator Spray.

Rejuvenator is a sublingual spray, absorbed under the user's tongue. Through this oral supplement, which supports overall wellness, the body takes in its necessary nutrients. If you have grown tired of choking down allopathic pills or gulping powdered concoctions, suspensions, perhaps a sublingual supplement is the item for which you have been waiting. With its orange flavor, each 30 mL bottle of this vitamin supplement goes down easy. Overall, Rejuvenator intends to foster immunity, stamina, and overall vitality in those who subscribe to it.

It is not, however, the only ketogenic supplement in Suraksha Naturals' roster. In fact, the wellness company has blossomed into an industry leader since its founding in 2003. With an international reach, Suraksha Naturals not only relies on a heavily researched and painstakingly sourced production process, they also have a lofty mission which serves as the backbone of their distribution model. The company's supplements all adhere to the Keto-Veyda philosophy, valuing healthy living and individual self-care first and foremost. Ultimately, Suraksha Naturals' product line is the latest in a long line of Nutraceuticals and Ayurvedic treatments.

For five millennia, Ayurveda has been a healthy, natural lifestyle choice intended to keep acute maladies at bay and support proper stress management. It's also not a one-size-fits-all approach. Ayurveda asks its practitioners to embrace diversity; the age-old holistic diet can be tailored to people with different energy types, or doshas, and it dictates that each meal should include a variety of flavors, from sweet to sour to pungent servings. By adhering to an all-encompassing, all-natural diet, the Ayurvedic individual brings balance to the many complex systems at work within their body.

Suraksha Naturals combines the principles of Ayurveda with the practices of the ketogenic diet, resulting in the company's unique Keto-Veyda products. Available for order on SurakshaNaturals.com, the Rejuvenator Spray is the ideal embodiment of the Suraksha Naturals brand.

