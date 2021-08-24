Suralink Continues to Lead the Industry in Innovation and Technology Adoption by Partnering With MNP

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Suralink, the leader in PBC request list management software, announced that MNP, one of the largest national accounting, tax and business consulting firms in Canada, has chosen Suralink as its automated request list and document workflow platform.

MNP has a reputation for providing a collaborative, cost-effective approach to doing business with its clients. Part of this approach has been its focus on pursuing technologies that increase efficiency while improving the client experience.

"MNP is continually looking at how we collaborate with our clients in order to increase efficiency in our audits so that our clients have more time to focus on the bigger picture of creating value for their stakeholders," says David Danziger, Senior Vice President, Assurance and National Leader, Public Companies at MNP. "This partnership with Suralink is a win-win-win. Our clients get increased efficiency and peace of mind of using Suralink's secure platform, and MNP benefits from creating an enhanced client experience by working with a technology leader like Suralink."

MNP will use Suralink's cloud-based software solution to request, share, and track engagement documentation in an organized way—all within the protective framework of Suralink's banking-level-secure platform.

Says Tim Ballantyne, CEO and Founder of Suralink: "We're honored that a giant in the industry like MNP has chosen to partner with Suralink. Its foresight in adopting technology and dedication to innovation are key reasons it has been so successful and we are confident that Suralink can help MNP reach its goals now and into the future."

About Suralink

Suralink is the leader in request list management and approval workflow, helping businesses simplify the document workflow process while improving the client experience. The company's cloud-based application integrates a dynamic request list and assignment workflow solution with a secure file hosting platform to serve as a single location for client interaction. Suralink's technology, combined with its industry expertise, helps more than 450 clients in North America and the UK ensure security, simplicity, transparency, and accountability throughout the document workflow process.

About MNP LLP

MNP is one of the largest national accounting and consulting firms in Canada, providing client-focused accounting, taxation and consulting advice. National in scope and local in focus, MNP has proudly served individuals and public and private companies for over 60 years. Through the development of strong relationships, MNP provides personalized strategies and a local perspective to help them succeed. For more information, visit www.mnp.ca.

