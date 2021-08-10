Suralink Expands Global Footprint With New Cloud-Based Data Centers in Canada, Germany

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Suralink, the leader in request list management and document workflow software, today announced it has expanded its ability to service global firms with two new data centers in Germany and Canada.

Business people working

With today's firms serving more clients globally and an ever-increasing number of data sovereignty regulations, it's critical for software vendors to provide regional data storage and support. That's why, in addition to its U.S.-based data centers, Suralink has launched two new cloud-based data centers serving the Canadian and European, Middle Eastern and African (EMEA) markets. These data centers allow firms to store data in the region of origin while providing a seamless experience for users across multiple countries or locations.

"This expansion marks an important step in Suralink's global growth," says Jeremy Smith, CTO of Suralink. "Data sovereignty will continue to be a non-negotiable issue for firms, and one that has not been addressed by the industry at-large. With the launch of these two new regions, Suralink is uniquely positioned to provide international clients with the platform they need to grow their businesses."

Firms across North America and EMEA can now securely store and access their data in the region or country of origin while ensuring compliance with local regulations.

"Suralink have long provided secure, robust, and compliant solutions for our clients," says Phil Broadbery, Partner and CDO at PKF Littlejohn. "Having facilities housed in Germany will provide additional comfort and performance to EU-based clients. Suralink has transformed internal and client processes, and we look forward to the additional benefits that this announcement brings."

Suralink has provided PBC request list software to firms in Canada since its inception in 2014 and in 2020 announced a partnership with PKF Littlejohn to provide global services and support to clients in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Suralink's European and Canadian data centers are now available for new clients. For more information about the Suralink platform, visit www.suralink.com.

About Suralink

Suralink is the leader in request list management, helping businesses simplify the document exchange process while improving the client experience. The company's cloud-based application integrates a dynamic request list and assignment workflow solution with a secure file hosting platform to serve as a single location for client interaction. Suralink's technology, combined with its industry expertise, helps more than 550 clients in North America, the UK, and EMEA ensure security, simplicity, transparency, and accountability throughout the document exchange process.

CONTACT

Meghan Mitton

VP, Marketing

Suralink

[email protected]

Related Images

people-working.jpg

People working

Business people working

SOURCE Suralink