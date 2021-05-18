Suralink Honored as Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2021 American Business Awards®

SALT LAKE CITY, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Suralink was named the winner of a bronze Stevie® Award in the Company of the Year for Computer Software category in The 19th Annual American Business Awards® today.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations—public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

More than 3,800 nominations—a record number—from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Virtual Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Suralink was nominated in the Company of the Year category for Computer Software - small.

Suralink saw another year of record growth, including significant increases in market achievements to the industry in a year where many businesses experience slow or stagnating growth because of the Covid-19 pandemic: "Suralink is an innovative product and the customer feedback shows it is helping revolutionize the auditing market."

"We're honored to win another Stevie Award," says Tim Ballantyne, CEO and Founder at Suralink. I believe this award is a testament to the work the team at Suralink has put in to create an industry-leading product and business."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Suralink

Suralink is the leader in request list and document management, helping businesses simplify the document exchange process while improving the client experience.

The company's cloud-based application integrates a dynamic request list and assignment workflow solution with a secure file hosting platform to serve as a single location for client interaction. Suralink's technology, combined with its industry expertise, helps more than 550 clients in North America and the UK ensure security, simplicity, transparency, and accountability throughout the document exchange process.

For more information about Suralink's leading request list management software, visit www.suralink.com or email [email protected].

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com

