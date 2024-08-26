Surcheros® Announces NIL Deal with Georgia's Luke Bennett

Introduces limited-time menu to support Georgia youth

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Surcheros® , a community favorite rooted in bold flavors with Southern hospitality, is kicking off football season with a new teammate. The brand is excited to announce an NIL deal with University of Georgia Wide Receiver Luke Bennett . Starting August 26, 2024, Surcheros will be serving up two dishes in Bennett's honor, including the Bennett Burrito and Queso "Luke's Way."

A portion of proceeds from sales of both menu items will be donated to DGD Outdoor Adventures Inc. , a non-profit organization based in Athens, GA that provides opportunities for underprivileged children in the community to connect with the UGA Football Program through outdoor activities.

"Meeting our guests' interests and supporting our local communities is at the heart of what we do. With strong roots in Georgia, we're delighted to connect with our guests in a worthwhile way," said Luke Christian , Founder and CEO of Surcheros. "We look forward to introducing these new menu items in partnership with Luke while supporting a meaningful cause in our home state."

The Bennett Burrito and Queso "Luke's Way" are custom creations inspired by Luke Bennett. These items will be exclusively available for dine-in at Surcheros locations in Athens, Waycross, and Blackshear from August 26, 2024, through the end of January 2025.

The Bennett Burrito features grilled steak, cilantro lime rice, black beans, pico, guacamole, romaine lettuce, cheese, and Surcheros Sauce all wrapped up in a flour tortilla. Guests can also savor Queso "Luke's Way," which is filled with ground beef and fresh jalapeños.

"Partnering with Surcheros is an incredible opportunity to celebrate our UGA family and give back to the local community through our work with DGD. I'm excited for fans to try this menu and see the positive impact we can make together," said Bennett.

About Surcheros

Surcheros, founded by entrepreneur Luke Christian in 2007, combines bold Tex Mex flavors with Southern hospitality, offering guests a warm, friendly experience. The brand's customizable menu features burritos, tacos, quesadillas, and more, all made fresh to order. Interested in joining the family? Learn more at www.surcheros.com/franchising.

