SURCHEROS® CATERS YOUR FIESTA FOR CINCO DE MAYO

Savor the Fresh-Mex flavors on May 5

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Surcheros®, a growing community favorite founded on fresh ingredients and Southern hospitality, is ready to help you fiesta this Cinco de Mayo. Visit your local Surcheros on Sunday, May 5, 2024, and experience Fresh-Mex dishes that are customized to your liking. Planning to celebrate from home? The Surcheros catering menu is fit to serve groups of all sizes and is available for pickup and delivery.

"We love a good reason to enjoy Mexican-inspired food and Cinco de Mayo is a perfect day for this," said Luke Christian, Founder & CEO for Surcheros®. "With our menu, every customer can craft a meal that is tailored to his or her taste and cravings. Hosting a crowd? Our catering spread has you covered – from fajitas and burritos to a Build Your Own Taco Bar, you and your guests can enjoy our signature Surcheros offerings from the comfort of your home."

The Surcheros menu boasts perfectly grilled meats, a variety of fresh toppings, and signature sauces.

If you want to fiesta at home this Cinco de Mayo, round up your family and friends and savor the Fresh-Mex flavors with a Taco Bar, Fajita Bar, Burrito Box, Party Platter, or other catering packages. You can round out your order with a selection of dips and sweet or unsweetened tea. Orders may be placed online and are available for pickup or delivery.

Surcheros is getting a little help from their friends at Land O'Lakes for this Cinco de Mayo. Land O' Lakes, who is a key provider of cheese for Surcheros, is sponsoring holiday messaging for the brand.

Want to be rewarded for your great taste? Join the Rewards Program by downloading the Surcheros app for free from Google Play or the App Store and start earning points. Plus, earn rewards for your birthday and check your rewards balance any time through the app. You can also order your favorite Surcheros meals for pickup or delivery directly from the app.

For more information about Surcheros, visit www.surcheros.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @Surcheros.

About Surcheros®

Surcheros® is the brainchild of entrepreneur Luke Christian. His formula: Bringing together big taste and bold flavors with the Southern hospitality of his youth. The brand offers Tex Mex meals served with exceptional service, where guests are warmly welcomed like dear friends every visit. This has been the core of the business since its start in 2007 and contributes to its success as being a community favorite.

Surcheros invites guests to customize meals to their tastes. Guests may build burritos, tacos, quesadillas, salads and more by choosing from perfectly grilled meats to a wide selection of toppings and signature sauces. Each meal is prepared fresh and to order. The family-friendly menu also offers meals for the Lil' Ones with their kids menu.

In 2017, Luke and his wife, Nicole, opened up their business for others to share in their vision for growth and love of community. Franchising launched across South Georgia and into Florida as the re-branded Surcheros and continues to expand its presence today.

Interested in joining the Surcheros family? Learn more at www.surcheros.com/franchising.

