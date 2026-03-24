Sure Med Compliance Announces Collaboration with The Hire Calling Foundation to Support Recovery, Employment, and Responsible Care

FAIRHOPE, Ala., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sure Med Compliance today announced a new collaboration with The Hire Calling Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing stigma around substance use disorder (SUD) recovery and helping individuals re-enter the workforce with dignity and opportunity.

The collaboration brings together Sure Med Compliance's digital health and compliance expertise with The Hire Calling Foundation's mission-driven work supporting individuals in recovery and educating employers on building inclusive workplaces.

The Hire Calling Foundation logo

The Hire Calling Foundation provides individualized post-rehabilitation support services, career readiness resources, and employer education programs designed to help individuals in recovery secure and maintain meaningful employment.

Through this collaboration, Sure Med Compliance will work alongside recovery-focused organizations and clinical partners connected to The Hire Calling Foundation to expand access to responsible pain management and substance use disorder support tools. At the same time, the organizations will collaborate to increase awareness and engagement across healthcare, employer, and community networks.

"Our mission has always been to support patients, providers, and communities with tools that improve outcomes and strengthen accountability," said John Bowman, CEO of Sure Med Compliance. "Working with The Hire Calling Foundation allows us to extend that mission beyond clinical care and into long-term recovery, employment stability, and community reintegration."

The Hire Calling Foundation focuses on transforming how employers and communities understand recovery, emphasizing the role that meaningful work and second chances play in sustained recovery outcomes.

"It is a privilege collaborating with Sure Med Compliance, and the Foundation could not be more grateful for its support. It will only allow us to help even more highly motivated people in recovery get the gift of a second chance at a career," said labor and employment attorney Kevin Hyer, Esq., CEO and Founder of The Hire Calling Foundation.

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to improving recovery outcomes, supporting workforce reintegration, and advancing responsible approaches to pain management and substance use disorder care.

About Sure Med Compliance

Sure Med Compliance is a healthcare technology and compliance organization focused on improving patient outcomes through digital monitoring, clinical engagement tools, and responsible care solutions for pain management and substance use disorder treatment providers.

About The Hire Calling Foundation

The Hire Calling Foundation is a Center City Philadelphia-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing stigma surrounding substance use disorder recovery in the workplace by providing post-rehabilitation support services, employment readiness resources, and employer education initiatives.

Media Contact:

Austin McCool

(812)205-8426

[email protected]

SOURCE Sure Med Compliance